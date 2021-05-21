Free trade has done much more for the poor than socialism

In 1846, the protectionist laws of Egypt in Britain were finally repealed. These laws were introduced to protect British farmers, but in reality they ended up punishing the poorest by forcing the price of bread to sky high. The debate split the Tory Party but in the end, Peel and the free trade coalition succeeded.

Now that we have left the EU after 40 years locked in its protectionist embrace, we are sadly stuck, repeating the same fears and in serious danger of falling for the same failed claims that were made 175 years ago . All this on a trade deal with an old friend and ally, who shares the same values ​​with us and who, to our shame, we accidentally abandoned to their fate all those years ago when we joined the EU .

Those who campaigned for Brexit should now remember that the ability to reach trade deals and control our rules were the main reasons we gave for leaving the bloc. I know it is inevitable that some on the Corbynite left who hate trade deals and others who hate Brexit will want to stop a Free Trade Agreement with Australia. But it is vital that the Government recall the message of Take Back Control, which was a promise to the British that we would return the benefits of free trade.

As the World Bank has said, “Tradeis is essential to ending global poverty. Countries that are open to international trade aim to grow faster, innovate, improve productivity, and provide higher and higher incomes.” opportunity. ” That is why this debate should be won by those who believe in free trade. After all, often drowning in protectionist rhetoric, it is the incredible fact that free trade has done more to reduce poverty than all socialist plans for state control have ever done.

This is why Australian FTAs ​​are so critical. If we hesitate, shaking the door, then no one in the Far East or the United States will take us seriously in future negotiations. After all, this is the first post-Brexit trade agreement that was not cut and raised by existing EU agreements. Its importance, and therefore its potential, is great.

Some of the rhetoric contrary to this agreement is sharp and opportunistic. Just look at the claim made that if the UK signs an FTA with Australia, our green fields will look like Australians. Seriously? Or from day one, large volumes of cheap beef and lamb will flood the UK market.

A glance at the figures shows what complete folly this is. First, because this FTA will go into stages over time, allowing British farmers to adapt. Second, because most of Australia’s beef and lamb is already consumed locally or exported in bulk to Pacific coast countries. This is because these countries are some of the fastest growing nations in the world with a fast growing middle class who want high quality meat products.

I would have thought that the fact that the growing middle class in the region is willing to pay double the price that consumers in the UK will pay should make it clear that there is a great potential for increasing UK exports. Moreover, unlike the FTA with the EU, it actually covers investments and financial services, of great economic importance to us and which the EU deliberately excluded.

Finally, we must not forget the vital geopolitical importance of taking this step. Relations with Australia and New Zealand are key to the UK’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (CPTTP). Not only would joining this bloc open up large markets for our exports, but it would also give the UK a leading role as part of a critical defense against aggressive Chinese expansionism. I believe that China now poses the single greatest strategic threat to the free world, so this opportunity for us is great in every respect.

The simple truth is that FTAs ​​benefit the entire economy. This is why this FTA is actually an early test. After all, Australia is an ally and friend that shares our values ​​and human rights commitments and has the same high standards of animal welfare and food safety. If we are not able to sign a trade agreement with them, then you have to ask yourself with whom we will ever reach an FTA.

Now is not the time to cool down. Let’s rediscover our faith in the power of free trade, make this deal, and start global Britain.