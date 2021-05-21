The capital registers 3,009 new cases in 24 hours





63,190 tests performed with a positivity rate of 4.76%; active cases stand at 35,683

The capital recorded 3,009 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with 252 deaths, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government. The bulletin said 63,190 tests were performed within 24 hours with a positivity rate of 4.76%. There are 35,683 active cases in the Capital of which 20,673 are under home isolation. The positivity rate dropped to 5% for the first time since it peaked on April 22 at 36%. The number of new cases has been the lowest since April 1, when 2,790 cases and nine deaths were registered. Cumulative figures now stand at 14, 12,959 cases with 22,831 deaths and 13, 54,445 recoveries. Health Minister Satyendar Jain said there were 16,712 COVID beds and 1,748 ICU beds that are empty in hospitals, but warned of complacency. We can see a noticeable downward trend. We have dropped significantly from 28,000 cases to around 3,000. Therefore, this is a hopeful sign. The positivity rate is now below 5%. However, we can not afford complacency and must pursue appropriate behavior for COVID, by all means, said Mr. Jain. Based on the war The minister said that although there were fewer children admitted to hospitals, the total number in this wave increased threefold compared to previous ones. He added that the Delhi government was preparing on a war base as of now to curb the effects of the third wave, especially for children. Speaking of the lack of vaccines, Mr Jan said Covaxin’s stock was absolutely exhausted for the 18-44 age group, and Covishield is also almost ready, due to which many centers were closed. Our distribution network is massive and is capable of inoculating up to 3 people per day in Delhi. The vaccine supply is completely controlled by the Center and we can only inoculate what we are getting from them, Mr Jain said. Open facility with 100 beds Delhi Cabinet Minister and MLA from Babarpur Gopal Rai on Friday inaugurated a 100-bed COVID care facility at Ambedkar College in the Babarpur area. He said that this COVID care institution has 50 oxygen beds and 50 normal beds and this facility is connected to GTB hospital. Mr Rai said people living in northeast Delhi were facing isolation problems as it was a very congested area and hoped the Covid Care Center community would help those facing isolation problems at home.

