Man reluctantly tries to sell Nazi World War II bomb on eBay

That way you do not explode the internet.

Residents of Swaythling, UK, were forced to evacuate their homes on Tuesday over reports from a gun enthusiast selling a LIVE Explosive World War II era eBay.

“We became aware of the bomb after it was reported to have been advertised for sale on eBay,” said a Hampshire police spokesman who responded to the nail biting scene. told the Daily Mail.

The 80-year-old igniter was reportedly selling for about $ 20 by history amateur Mark Williams. He described it on the auction site as an “original World War II German fire bomb, authentic Southampton Blitz”.

Williams reportedly discovered the long gun the Nazi Luftwaffe used to throw at Southhampton throughout World War II while cleaning the city’s grassy dwellings with a metal detector.

“He said he found the device buried about 6 inches underground, dug it up and took it to his apartment,” said a neighbor, who had seen Williams in action. He reportedly showed the new flammable trinkets to his neighbors before taking him to his apartment and extinguishing it online.

Thankfully, the bombastic list caught the attention of Ralf Sherwin, a security consultant and lifelong collector of war relics, who knew “how dangerous these things are,” he said.

A German incendiary bomb, similar to the one found by Williams. ZUMAPRESS.com

The native Dorset immediately texted Williams who goes with “Stick4186” on eBay warning him, “Mate, do you understand that he is not deactivated but is direct!”

When the nostalgic ammunition monster asked how he knew, Sherwin explained that “you can see the iron oxide coming out of the air holes.”

“There is a detonator in his nose, and once it dries, it will turn off, and I told him he would not be able to extinguish it,” the weapons expert warned.

Unfortunately, Shervin’s warning fell on deaf ears as “the idiot completely ignored me and kept selling it,” he asserted.

After receiving no response for half an hour, the Samaritan called the police, who immediately raided the house and arrested Williams. They surrounded the area and evacuated residents, so the bomb squad could take the device 2 pounds away and throw it in a controlled explosion.

“We have worked closely with Hampshire Police to quickly identify and locate this seller, assisting in the successful and safe disposal of the item,” an eBay spokesman told the Daily Mail. They also made sure to remind the public that “dangerous weapons such as unexploded ordnance are not allowed to be listed on eBay”.

Despite the possible trigger of a retroactive boom, Williams “has been released and no further action will be taken against him,” according to Hampshire police.

Sherwin, for one, is relieved that he was able to warn authorities of the bomb’s presence.

“I would never have forgiven myself if I had not done nothing and then read about a family that was being extinguished in a house fire,” he said.

This is not the first time that old school vehicles almost result in a bang.

Last December, German authorities were forced to disarm an unexploded 1,100-pound World War II explosive that appeared at a construction site in a fashionable neighborhood in Frankfurt.