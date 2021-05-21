Kashmir is being arrested for pro-Palestinian protests – Diplomat

proclamation

SRINAGAR, INDIAN ADMINISTRATED CASHMERE As the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) fired rockets into Gaza on May 14, thousands of miles away, in the Indian-administered Kashmir Srinagar, 32-year-old artist Mudasir Gul left his home with his painting equipment. He climbed the pillars of a bridge and painted a woman’s face, his head wrapped in the Palestinian flag and tears rolling down his face. Alongside this poignant expression of what was happening in Palestine, Gul wrote, We are Palestine in an expression of solidarity, something that Kashmir has always offered to Palestine.

Within hours, he was in jail.

Kashmir has a history of exploding in protests whenever Israel attacks Palestine. The recent attacks in Gaza and the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the killing of hundreds of people, including children, in IDF airstrikes have drawn a harsh sentence in the Kashmir region. But unlike in the past, with the exception of a few examples of sloganism over the past week, the Kashmiris have not taken to the streets this time to protest the attack in Palestine. The volatile Himalayan region has not seen many street protests since August 5, 2019, the day the Indian government lifted its quasi-autonomous status of disputed territory and strengthened its control through bureaucracy, police and army.

The latest case in question is the arrest of the two sons of the late pro-freedom Kashmiri leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai. Shortly after Sehrai was buried, police booked 20 people to raise freedom slogans. Later, two of Sehrais’ sons were arrested and detained under the Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), a strict anti-terror law.

Jammu and Kashmir police for the past three years have arbitrarily invoked UAPA, India’s main anti-terror law, against dozens of civilians, journalists and political activists. The law allows the government to imprison for six months, without trial or parole, anyone they deem fit capable of committing a crime in the future. With such laws in place, the fear of revenge drives people into self-censorship.

Do you like this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 a month.

But when Israel bombed Gaza with airstrikes, protests erupted in a Srinagar locality on May 14th. Like almost everyone in Kashmir, Mudasir Gul said, he could not tolerate bloodshed in Palestine. So he did what he thought could express his anxiety and feelings: He painted inscriptions.

February Diplomas Weekly Bulletin N Learn about the story of the week and the development of stories to see across Asia-Pacific. Get the Newsletter

The idea of ​​inscriptions struck me when I saw the bloodshed in Palestine. “As a Muslim, I could not tolerate what was happening in Palestine,” Gul told the diplomat.

proclamation

In addition, Gul thought making graffiti would be safe. He said his inscriptions were not anti-national, the current government charges the charge of being vague against most dissidents. I thought this inscription had nothing to do with India, so it would be safe. But when I was arrested, I realized that even such works of art and inscriptions have no place in Kashmir, Gul said.

Given how the police have tightened their control, such inscriptions were bound to get the artist in trouble.

During past civilian uprisings in Kashmir, some underground and anonymous artists would paint the walls with anti-India and pro-freedom graffiti. Some walls and buildings still hold such logs, while the rest of them have been damaged.

Guls’s attempt at graffiti was one of the most recent examples, but he came to a whole new political structure. Immediately after the situation escalated in Palestine, the Jammu and Kashmir Police issued a harsh statement. On Twitter, the force said they were holding a very close observation of elements trying to exploit the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disrupt peace and public order in the Kashmir Valley.

Gul said after he finished painting the graffiti, he saw protesters being evicted by police. I started running too. But within five minutes, he said, he got a call from police asking if he had painted the inscriptions. I confessed that I had achieved it. They asked me to devalue it and I followed it [the order], said the artist, adding that he did not want police raiding his home at night and harassing his family.

Gul was arrested three days later. It was a small room, stinking urine and there were eight of us gathered in that small space, he said. The artist was released after a big public call.

Do you like this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 a month.

Mudasir Gul was not the only one to land in prison. Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested at least 20 people across the valley for protests in support of Palestine. Police said they would not allow the cynical concealment of public anger to cause violence, lawlessness and disorder in the streets of Kashmir.

On Eid al-Adha, the holiday marking the end of Ramadan, prominent Muslim religious preacher Sarjan Barkati was praying for the Palestinian people when he raised slogans of solidarity with Palestine in a mosque in southern Kashmir.

Two days later, police arrested Barkati from his apartment. However, police said he was arrested for violating standard operating procedures of COVID-19 and relevant advisers.

proclamation

Police added that all irresponsible social media comments resulting in current violence and breaches of the law including the Covid protocol will trigger legal action.

It is not the first time the Kashmiris have been arrested for protesting against IDF attacks in Palestine. The situation has turned violent in the past: In July 2014, one protester was killed and several others were injured in southern Kashmir when police opened fire.

However, police have been clear about the redline this time. In a statement, they said, Expressing an opinion is freedom, but engineering and inciting street violence is illegal … We are a professional force and we are sensitive to public anxiety. But the J&K Police have a legal responsibility to ensure law and order as well.

Police surveillance on social media comments about the Palestinian situation has forced some users into self-censorship. Some Twitter and Facebook users in Kashmir to whom the Diplomat spoke said they had either softened the language of their posts about Palestine or completely abstained from posting anything.

The Guls case also reveals self-censorship following police action. When asked if he would try inscriptions again in the near future, Gul was quick to comment: Unfortunately, I have to say that after what I saw and went through, it is clear that freedom of expression is lacking in Kashmir. For now, I will focus on my landscape and portrait arts.

Guls’s idea after painting the graffiti was that street protests would be expected soon, but the artwork was there to stay and had value, said the artist, who earns his living by painting murals and occasionally teaching at private schools. But when I was arrested, I realized that the inscriptions had no place in Kashmir.



Kashmiri politician and National Conference leader Jammu and Kashmir Imran Nabi Dar told the Diplomat that police responded throughout the episode.

As far as I know, they (the protesters) were simply expressing their displeasure and it was a peaceful non-violent demonstration. It was not necessary to arrest these young men; they were showing their solidarity with the innocent victims of Palestine, Dar said.

He said the Kashmir administration should act according to the official position of the Indian governments on Palestine: that India supports the Palestinian cause and supports the two-state solution.

Prominent political analyst and Kashmir-based Sheikh Showkat Hussain told the diplomat that restrictions, whenever and wherever they are imposed, to curb freedom of expression on emotional issues cultivate dissent.

It erupts at all times like a volcano, surprising everyone, including those trying to crush it, Hussain said.

proclamation

Do you like this article? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 a month.

He added that police fear that Kashmiris may imitate Palestinian features of resistance, which could pierce their claim of normality (implemented) that they are desperately trying to trade.

Gul sums up the boundaries on freedom of expression in Kashmir with a strange word: There is a saying that an artist has no boundaries. But in Kashmir, we live on those borders.