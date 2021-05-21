Vatican officials criticize Pope Francis’ pay cuts as’ anti-meritocratic and non-stimulus’





Vatican City – When Pope Francis decided to cut the salaries of Vatican employees, secular and religious, in late March, it was hailed primarily as a positive attempt to curb the institution’s struggling finances. But in an unprecedented letter to the pope, some employees said the measures are disproportionate and already worsen the existing system of privileges. “How much more will we have to sacrifice to pay a budget deficit that certainly does not stem from our misbehavior?” some Vatican employees wrote in the letter, published this week by the Italian media. According to the Vatican budget for 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic has put more strain on its finances, risking a deficit of $ 60 million. Mismanagement and corruption have damaged the Vatican’s financial stability and reputation around the world for decades. Pope Francis’ reform efforts have sought to reduce economic hemorrhage, accompanied by reduced donations from believers and closing months for the institution’s largest money maker, the Vatican Museums. The papal decree on March 24 cut the salary of Vatican cardinals by 10% and reduced the salaries of Vatican department heads and secretaries by 8%, “according to the criteria of proportionality and progressiveness.” Also, all seniority-related wage increases are blocked until 2023. The papal decision was made in an attempt to “protect existing jobs”, but for disgruntled Vatican employees, the decision unfairly targets older employees who have been struggling financially due to the pandemic. The Francis document, they write in the letter, along with the increased level of work responsibility and the lack of options to work remotely, “only worsen the working conditions of Vatican employees”. According to the complainants, working in the Vatican does not guarantee the same benefits that can be expected elsewhere, including “productivity rewards, promotions based on objectives achieved, merit-based electoral systems and professional growth”. The pope’s “radical” reform efforts, they continued, are useless as long as the structure at the Vatican does not change profoundly. Vatican officials demanded that the decree be suspended, at least in part. “By continuing in this direction, Your Holiness, the system will become increasingly exclusive, anti-meritocratic and disincentive,” they write, adding that the measures risk reduced performance and employee satisfaction.

The letter raised three critical issues in the implementation of Pope Francis’ pay cuts. The first is what the signatories said are disproportionate implementations of the papal decree, with some Vatican departments adhering to the new measures while others have continued to hire staff and pay overtime. The second issue relates to the privileges granted to some employees. In particular, Vatican employees who sent the letter complained, lay managers continue to enjoy high pay that “never ceases to amaze.” Lay managers, they said, can be paid from $ 7,000 to $ 30,500 a month. “The real problem is that the Vatican is based on a system of privileges that are detrimental to both the economic level and that reputation,” they write. Secular executives also enjoy expensive homes provided by the Vatican real estate department, APSA, as well as private cars and special discounts. “What are we paying for, Holiness? For Peter’s Pence coffers intended for the poor, for raising the salaries of lay managers, or for the very expensive foreign advisers they use regularly?” asked Vatican staff. Peter’s Pence has recently been embroiled in scandal, as reports showed that the fund, intended for the pope’s charitable work, was used to buy a property in central London that cost over $ 400 million. The investment focused on the mismanagement of Vatican funds, with several employees being fired and prosecuted as a result. Italian financier Gianluigi Torzi, who was hired to negotiate the deal in London, has been accused by Vatican prosecutors of extorting $ 17 million in unjustified “fees”. An arrest warrant has been issued against him by prosecutors in the Vatican and Italy. “Sacrificing oneself for the common good is good, provided it is done in proportion to the economic possibilities of the individual and after resolving the major critical issues that characterize the whole system and that make him spend a lot of money, “Vatican employees wrote.







