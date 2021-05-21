Nepal’s PM’s opposition alliance claims to form government amid uncertainty over signatures

Nepal’s political crisis took a dramatic turn Friday as scuffled Prime Minister Sharma Oli and opposition parties raised separate claims of forming a new government by submitting letters of support from lawmakers to the president.

Prime Minister Olli arrived at the Office of President Shital Niwas and presented his list, minutes before the Opposition leaders.

He submitted the letter to President Bidya Devi Bhandari, claiming the support of 121 lawmakers from his CPN-UML party and 32 Janata Samajbadi-Nepal (JSP-N) Party lawmakers for his reappointment in accordance with Article 76 (5) of the Constitution. .



JSP President Mahantha Thakur, JSP Parliamentary Party leader Rajendra Mahato and Oli had signed the letter handed to the President, CPN-UML leader Bishnu Rimal was quoted as saying in The Himalayan Times.

Earlier, Nepal Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba claimed to have received the support of 149 lawmakers. Deuba, along with leaders of Opposition parties, arrived at the Office of the President to seek the post of Prime Minister.

The Opposition decision came after Prime Minister Oli reportedly expressed reluctance on Thursday to undergo another test to try a majority of his government in the House of Representatives.

Leaders of the opposition alliance including the Nepal Congress (NC), the CPN (Maoist Center), the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP)’s Upendra Yadav faction and the CPN-UML government’s Madhav Nepal faction claimed the support of 149 House lawmakers ( HoR), said the senior leader of the Nepali Prakash Congress Man Singh.

The number includes 61 deputies of the Nepal Congress, 48 ​​of the Maoist Center, 13 of the JSP and 27 of the UML. Leaders from the Opposition Alliance headed to the President’s official residence to present the signatures of 149 lawmakers recommending the appointment of Sher Bahadur Deuba as Prime Minister.

The ball is now in the court of President Bhandari. Bhandari told the Opposition alliance on Friday that it would seek advice from constitutional experts before receiving a call for government formation.

She had given the political parties a deadline of 5:00 pm, Friday, to submit their claim. Both Oli and opposition leader Deuba presented their claims to the president on Friday, minutes before the 5:00 pm deadline.

However, a dispute has erupted after some lawmakers from the Madhav Nepal faction issued statements claiming their signatures had been misused and that they did not sign any letter to install opposition leader Deuba as prime minister against their party chief, the report said. .

Oli Foreign Affairs Adviser Rajan Bhattarai published one of the MP’s letters in which he claimed that his signature had been misused without his knowledge.

Several leaders present at a special forces meeting formed to resolve disputes between the militant Oli-group and the Nepal-group in the ruling party also stated that their signatures had been used without their knowledge.

Oli and Nepal Party Chairman Janata Samajbadi Mahanta Thakur have written to the president not to legitimize the signatures of lawmakers from their respective parties that were submitted by the opposition alliance in a bid to claim claims for the government.

CPN-UML, in the letter, has stated that the 26 lawmakers who supported Deuba’s claim for prime minister by securing their signatures, thus going against the party code, will face harsh action and may even be fired by the party.

The JSP-N has also asked the president to consider the 12 signatures from JSP-N leaders as illegal.

Deuba, 74, is president of the Nepal Congress and served as Nepal’s prime minister on four different occasions; first from 1995 to 1997, then from 2001 to 2002, again from 2004 to 2005 and from 2017 to 2018

The veteran politician currently serves as the Leader of the Opposition since the 2017 general election. He is also the current president of the Nepal Congress, having been elected to this position in 2016.

On Thursday, the Oli government had recommended to the president to start forming a new government in accordance with Article 76 (5) of the Nepalese Constitution as Prime Minister Oli was not ‘in the mood’ to face another floor test.

The prime minister, after his reappointment on May 10, had to gather the confidence of the House of Representatives within 30 days.

He feared that if the new government could not be formed under Article 76 (5), Oli would invoke Article 76 (7) and recommend the dissolution of the House of Representatives again.

Oli, who is the Chairman of the Marxist-Leninist-Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (CPN-UML), was sworn in as Prime Minister of Nepal under Article 76 (3) of the Constitution on May 14, four days after he lost a vote crucial of trust in Parliament.

CPN-UML is the largest party with 121 seats in the 275-member House of Representatives. Now, 136 votes are needed to form a majority government. Oli was asked to seek a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives within 30 days of his appointment to the post.

Earlier on Thursday, the president’s office said the government had forwarded a request to invoke Article 76 (5) as Prime Minister Oli, as has been learned, has no condition to undergo another parliamentary test as he has no prospect of another result given the complex internal dynamics within the parties represented in the federal parliament.

There have been differences between Oli and the top leader of the rival Madhav Kumar Nepal party faction since the vote. In a temporary relief for Oli, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to issue an interim injunction over written requests against his controversial oath and the reappointment of seven non-legislative ministers.

Four written requests were filed in Nepal’s Supreme Court on Monday demanding that Oli take the oath again as he shamed the President’s office by refusing to repeat all the words she read during the swearing-in ceremony.

Nepal plunged into a political crisis on December 20 last year after President Bhandari dissolved the House and announced new elections on April 30 and May 10 on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli, amid a power struggle within the ruling Communist Party of Nepal (NCP). .

Oli’s move to disperse the House sparked protests by a large section of the NCP led by its rival ‘Prachanda’. In February, the rooftop court restored the Disbanded Chamber, in a hurdle to Oli who was preparing for early polls.