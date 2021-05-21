Over 20% of total vaccine doses given in Bengaluru





Experts stress the need to overcome the digital divide and the microplan to ensure that no area is deprived of the benefits of vaccination



Although Karnataka is one of the few states that has administered more than one crore vaccine doses to different categories of beneficiaries so far, there is a significant gap between urban and rural areas. As of Thursday (May 20), the State administered 1,17,94,907 doses. This includes 92,23,948 first doses and 25,70,959 second doses. Over 20% of total doses are administered in Bengaluru. This includes 18.73% in BBMP areas in addition to 2.75% in the borders of Urban Bengaluru. This is followed by Mysuru, where 7.05% of the total doses are administered. Kodagu and Yadgir have seen the lowest levels with 1.07% and 1.4% of doses, respectively. According to an analysis by HinduThe data team, while Bengaluru Urban has seen 26.4 doses administered per 100 people as of May 20, districts in the rest of Karnataka have seen 18 doses per 100 people. This inequality is more pronounced in the administration of the second dose. While 6.59 doses have been administered per 100 people in Urban Bengaluru, it is 3.77 in other districts. While vaccination was initially allowed only with prior registration on the CoWIN portal, the government allowed subsequent entry registrations. However, after the lack of vaccines, the pre-registration clause is again being followed in almost all vaccination sites, except in some private hospitals. Giridhara R. Babu, a member of the COVID-19 States Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), who is also the director of Life Epidemiology at the Indian Institute of Public Health in Bengaluru, attributed the poor response in rural areas mainly to the digital divide between areas urban and rural and lack of microplanning. We need detailed microplanning, a plan for social mobilization and the elimination of misunderstandings. It is unfortunate that we did not do enough microplanning before starting the machine to ensure that no area is deprived of the benefits of vaccination, said Dr. Babu. Referring to the preliminary registrations on the CoWIN portal that become mandatory, Dr. Babu said: Although people now have smartphones, most do not know how to register on the portal. Only a handful of privileged will end up being vaccinated, he said, adding that entry registrations should be the norm. CN Manjunath, nodal officer for laboratories and testing in the COVID-19 States task force, said: With the growth now shifting from Urban Bengaluru to districts, car intensification in districts has become increasingly important. With more deaths being reported from different districts of Bengaluru now, people need to be made more aware and driving needs to be further intensified there, he said, stressing the need for uninterrupted supply. However, V. Ravi, the nodal officer for genomic confirmation for SARS-CoV-2 in Karnataka, argued that the distribution of vaccines in the districts has been equal so far based on population. Bengaluru is the most populous city with one sixth of the population of the States. With the high infection density here, the distribution of vaccines is also obviously high here. However, the vaccination clause only with prior registration is a barrier in rural areas, added Dr. Ravi.

