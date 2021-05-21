Poland PGE Lignite Mining PGE Orders EU Court to Stop Production

The Polish government is threatening to challenge an order from The European Union Supreme Court immediately stopped a coal mine near the Czech border, calling it a matter of national security.

The court ordered on Friday Poland – EU’s most dependent coal nation – to ban state-controlled extraction of lignite from the Turow mine PGE SA, pending a final decision on an environmental concern raised by the Czech Republic.

PGE warned that a permanent closure of the facility could mean the closure of a nearby power plant that supplies 7% of the country’s electricity and energy to about 3 million households. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland would not take any action that would undermine its energy security, potentially opening up another conflict with the bloc.

“No decision of the EU court can jeopardize the fundamental security of member states,” the prime minister said in a declaration, “Energy security is part of this” and the order is “out of proportion”.

Morawiecki’s government has been repeatedly sued by the bloc’s executive for depositing democratic standards and has in the past ignored EU court rulings regarding the regulation of its judiciary. Public television, run by a former lawmaker of the ruling party, said the court ruling “further undermines” Polish support for EU institutions.

“This is an attack on Poland,” Wojciech Ilnicki, a Solidarity union leader in Turow, told Radio Zet. Workers are planning a roadblock to the Czech Republic as part of their protest.

Last month, PGE said a negative decision could be a threat to Poland’s energy system. On Friday, she said it is a “path to a savage energy transformation”.

The company said closing the plant could lead to a loss of 13.5 billion zlotys ($ 3.7 billion) and eliminate revenue for about 80,000 people, including workers and their families.

“Pure blackmail is pure,” PGE Chief Executive Wojciech Dabrowski said in a statement. “PGE cannot agree to close the Turow mine.”

PGE has argued that it needs money to help convince people living in traditional mining regions to support change towards green energy. The court’s decision to close the mine could hamper that process.

“It seems quite possible that the continuation of lignite mining activities at the Turow mine before the final judgment is given is likely to have negative effects on the groundwater level in the Czech territory.” The EU Court of Justice said in a statement.

The Czechs argue that the mine, located a few kilometers from their border, has a negative impact on local water. They say her permit for operations violates EU law.

Czech Environment Minister Richard Brabec called the decision “the first major victory” in the Turow affair. “I am very happy for all our citizens and thank all those who are helping us in the legal battle for our environment,” he said.

PGE fell as much as 7.9% in Warsaw and closed 6.6% below, its worst day since October.

The court ruling comes days after Poland experienced one of the biggest network failures in recent history, which forced it to shut down almost the entire lignite plant in Belchatow, the largest such facility in the EU. The closure of Turow, which has just started operating a new 498-megawatt unit, could mean Poland will have to import more electricity from abroad.

