



Shareholders of Tribune Publishing, one of the largest newspaper chains across the country, on Friday approved a takeover of the Alden Global Capital hedge fund, whose chain includes the MediaShqip Group including Daily Freeman. Alden, who already owned a third of the Tribune, now takes full control of the Chicago Tribune, the New York Daily News, the Baltimore Sun and other Tribune newspapers in a deal worth roughly $ 630 million. Through MediaNews Group, Alden also owns the Boston Herald, Denver Post and San Jose Mercury News. New York State has four MNG properties: Freeman, Saratogiani, in Saratoga Springs; Registration, in Troy; and Daily Dispatch, in Oneida. This is the latest acquisition of a newspaper company by a financial firm. The sharp decline in print advertising as readers migrate to digital publications has shaken the traditional newspaper business. Publishers have closed more than 2,000 newspapers over the past 15 years and half of the editorial work has disappeared. Owners of investment firms are often criticized for valuing profits over the mission of local journalism, and Alden is no exception. The Alden-Tribune deal had opposed many Tribune journalists in an unusual wave of employee activism. They held rallies, tried to find local buyers and prayed for a rescue in their newspapers. They had been backed for a higher bid by hotel mogul Stewart Bainum in the belief it would be better for local journalism, although the bid was never realized. They lobbied on Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of shareholder Nr. 2 of the Los Angeles Times and Tribunes, to vote no and stop the deal. Soon-Shiong abstained from voting, a spokeswoman said on Friday. Alden became the Tribune’s largest shareholder in 2019. The union representing Tribune journalists says cuts in defense fund costs have already led to downsizing of newsrooms and closed offices. The acquisition of Tribune reaffirms our commitment to the newspaper industry and our focus on delivering publications to a place where they can operate sustainably for a long time. said Heath Freeman, president of Alden, in a statement. The Tribune itself is no stranger to cutting costs and reducing editorial staff. After coming out of bankruptcy in 2012, she split from her television broadcasting arm in 2014 and has since bought and sold papers including the Los Angeles Times (sold), the San Diego Union-Tribune (bought and sold) and the New York Daily News (bought, then hit with layoffs that cut editorial staff in half). Its annual revenue has dropped by more than half since 2015, and by the end of 2020 the number of its full-time and part-time employees was 2,865 people, only 40% of its number five years before.

