



COLUMBIA, SC, May 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that John Walsh, EP, has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Regional Director for the Mid-Atlantic Region, and Rene Tison, EP, has been appointed Vice President and Executive Office ABOUT Colombia, Greenville AND Charleston, South Carolina. In these new roles, Mr. Walsh and Mrs. Tison will provide leadership, support and vision to the firm in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Both will be based on Michael Baker Colombia, South Carolina, office. “I am confident that the expertise that John and Rene bring to their leadership roles will help us accelerate growth and deliver project excellence to our clients throughout the company and the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Mike Brescia, PE, Chief Officer of Michael Baker International. “These two key promotions speak to the impressive talent we have within our company and colleagues who are willing to grow for our customers, lead our people and run our business.” Mr. Walsh and Mrs. Tison bring decades of experience in their new roles: John Walsh , PE , most recently served as Executive Office for Carolinas and has more than 30 years of experience in Infrastructure Programs and Project Management, as well as managing and leading multidisciplinary, large-scale organizations. Mr. Walsh’s career has focused on providing and managing complex Transport, Environment, Architecture, Aviation, Water and services projects. Before membership Michael Baker in 2014, he spent 25 years with South Carolina DOT, completing his term as Deputy Secretary for Engineering. Mr. Walsh holds a Bachelor ‘s Degree in Science in Civil Engineering from Clemson University .

