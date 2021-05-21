International
Guarantees for responsible loans according to IBC procedures: SC | India News
A bank of Justices LN Rao and SR Bhat upheld the notice of 15 November 2019 issued by the Center for Bad Debt Liability to corporate guarantors for loans taken out by their companies, which later failed to repay and entered into bankruptcy and Bankruptcy Code settlement procedures.
The decision of the roof court will help the banks to prosecute those who have provided guarantees to recover the liabilities in case the settlement amount is less than the claims submitted by them in National Court of Enterprise Law.
The decision will disappoint high profile researchers like Sanjay Singhal and Aarti Singhal from Bhushan Power and Steel, support groups Anil Ambani, Punj Lloyds Atul Punj, infrastructure firm IVRCLs Sudhir Reddy and Sabbineni Surendra, promoter of Hyderabad-based Coastal Projects, who had challenged the validity of the central notice. They had argued that once a resolution plan was approved for the company in dire straits NCLT, personal guarantors were removed from their liability.
The companies promoted by them have been part of the bankruptcy measure initiated by the lenders due to a massive accumulation of bad debt. Over the years, many companies have consistently stepped in to repay the loan and have caused banks to restructure debt, often citing systemic issues. But as part of the cleanup started five years ago, the IBC was approved and banks were told to go after those who were not paying their dues
The State Bank of India, through attorney Sanjay Kapoor, had informed the court that the bank or a consortium led by SBI had initiated proceedings against Singhals (Rs 12,276 Cs), Punj (Rs 3,400 Rs), Surendra (Rs 2,130 Cro), Ambani (Rs 1,900 Cs) and Reddy (Rs 1,250 Crore).
He had informed the SC that cumulatively, the SBI had invoked personal guarantees of corporate guarantors in 16 cases for recovery of nearly 20,000 Crore Rs.
The court said the NCLT will be able to consider the whole picture, so to speak, regarding the nature of the assets available, either during the bankruptcy process of corporate debtors, or even later. “This would facilitate the CoC in drafting realistic plans, taking into account the possibility of fulfilling part of the creditors’ obligations by the personal guarantors,” she said.
Writing the 82-page judgment, Justice Bhat said, “The adoption of a resolution plan does not ipso facto release a personal guarantor (of a corporate debtor) from his or her obligations under the guarantee contract. As held by this court, the release or the discharge of a principal borrower from debt owed to his creditor, by an involuntary process, i.e. by the operation of law, or by reason of liquidation or bankruptcy proceedings, does not remove the guarantee / guarantor of his or her liability , arising out of an independent contract “.
Stoli said, “The adoption of a resolution plan in relation to a corporate debtor does not work in order to settle the obligations of personal guarantors (to corporate debtors) …, it is, therefore, clear that the sanctioning of a settlement plan and The final judgment given to it by Article 31 does not in itself act as a discharge of the guarantors’ liability.In terms of the nature and extent of the liability, much will depend on the terms of the guarantee itself.However, this court has shown, from time to time, that a the involuntary action of the principal debtor leading to the loss of security shall not excuse a guarantor of his liability. ”
Applicants had provided personal guarantees to banks and financial institutions which led to the issuance of advances to various companies with which they (applicants) were associated as directors, promoters or in some cases, as chairman or managing directors.
In many cases, the personal guarantees submitted by the applicants were used, and proceedings are pending against the companies with which they are or were affiliated, and the advances for which they provided bank guarantees. In some cases, recovery proceedings were initiated and later bankruptcy proceedings. Bankruptcy proceedings are in various stages and settlement plans are in the final stage. In some cases, settlement plans have not yet been approved by the trial authority and in some cases, the approvals given may be challenged before the appellate court.
The SC said the settlement procedures and the creditors committee under the IBC would now look at the assets of the personal guarantors while formulating a settlement plan. “The reason for allowing directors to attend CoC meetings is that the responsibility of directors as personal guarantors continues against creditors and an approved resolution plan can only lead to a review of the amount or exposure for the full amount,” she said. .
Rejecting the petitioners’ request that the November 2019 announcement was illegal, arbitrary and against personal liberty, the panel said, “The parliamentary intention was to treat personal guarantors differently from other categories of individuals. Intimate connection between such individuals and corporate entities. which was guaranteed, as well as the possibility of conducting two separate processes in different forums, with the uncertain results of his companion, led to the carving of personal guarantors as a separate species of individuals, for whom the trial authority was ordinary with the corporate debtor for whom they had been guaranteed “.
Explaining the decision, the jeweler said, “So if A, an individual, is the subject of a settlement process before DRT and he has given a personal guarantee of a debt owed to company B, in the event that a settlement process is initiated against B in an NCLT, the forecast results in the transfer of ongoing proceedings against A to DRT to the NCLT.
