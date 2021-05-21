Gotchies, Gotch, Ginch, Gonch, Ginches, Gitch, Gitchies, Gaunch: The unmentioned Canadians.





In 1998, bookstores in English-speaking Canada suddenly looked like their counterparts in France, with their windows and screens on the floor dominated not by popular novels or fiction, but by dictionaries. More specifically, piles of the first edition of the Oxford Canadian Dictionary.

It quickly became a better seller and nation talk. Until then there had been no general-purpose dictionary covering contemporary Canadian English. Moreover, thanks to her regular media appearances, Katherine Barber, the founding editor of the dictionary, was as famous as some of Canada’s leading authors.

Late last month, Ms. Barber died at the age of 61. The cancer that had been under control had spread to her brain and she died in April. The obituary I wrote for Mrs. Barber is, perhaps inevitably, almost as much about the Canadian variety of English as it is about her life. [Read: Katherine Barber, Who Defined Canadian English, Is Dead at 61] When the article appeared online, it provoked a lot of conversations on Twitter about Canadians, especially about the exact term for underwear. In the first sentence of the obituary, I went with the glasses, which the first edition of the dictionary throws as a GOTCH diminutive. But many people had other ideas, including: ginch, gonch, ginches, gitch, gitchies and gaunch. (Forgive me if I missed some.) Judy Gombita, a Torontonian who favors glasses, finally offered this analysis: So the word definitely starts with a G and often ends with CH, but in between varies greatly between the English regions of Canada.

The lingerie debate highlighted a key aspect of Ms.’s approach. Barber to the tongue. While she was called the Lady of Words during her regular time on CBC Radio, she always stressed that no word, spelling or pronunciation determined the exact form of Canadian English. Her job was to discover how English-speaking Canadians used their language rather than tell them what to say and write. People outside of Canada have long been exposed to Canadianism in movies and TV series exported from here. Letterkenny, the comedy series set in a fictional city in southern Ontario, has taken it to new heights. While some of the (printable) terms used by his characters are standard Canadian hockey or English slang, such as laneway and rez (for backup), his writers have continued to create their fictional dialect.

it article by Babble, an online language learning company, makes a compelling case that speech invented in Letterkenny is a Kolang language or built like Newspeak in George Orwells 1984 or Nadsat, the mix of Russian and English that Anthony Burgess created for a Clockwork Orange. As I wrote in the obituary of Mrs. Barber, the drop in sales of printed dictionaries means the Canadian Oxford has not been updated since the publication of its second edition in 2004. Some, apparently younger, Twitter users posted that they had never heard of some of the Canadians I included in the obituary. And while young Canadians are likely to have come over the past 17 years, the fluency of languages ​​means that many others have just as likely fallen into obscurity. When I was growing up, the biggest piece of furniture in my parents room that was dedicated to sitting down was the Chester area. His counterpart in my family is now getting new covers and no one has called him except a sofa or a sofa during the process. However, there has been a species update. Among the many sources that Ms. Barber and her crew participated was the Canadian Dictionary of Historical Principles, which was published in 1967. It was a very different creature from the Canadian Oxford. Intended for scholars, it was essentially a collection of Canadian words that bounced back to the arrival of English speakers in what became Canada rather than a general reference dictionary and a photograph of the use, spelling and pronunciations of Canadian English at the time.

In 2017, an expanded and updated second edition of the Dictionary of Canadians appeared online. Its website is currently being updated, so it is currently only available in a less than ideal digital archived form at the moment. Somehow, I never interviewed Ms. Berber. But her ingenuity, good humor and enthusiasm always came on the radio and on television. Her great passion was ballet and she was as famous in those circles as she was in the world of language. But her sister, Martha Hanna, told me that Ms. Berberi interest in the language did not extend to crossword puzzles. She said: “I do not want to spend my life thinking about how to answer these stupid questions,” said Ms. Hanna, a crossword enthusiast herself, to Ms. Barber. Maybe she knew the words too well to find amusing crossword puzzles. Trans Canada

Visitors to the 2021 Venice Architecture Biennale cannot see the Canadian Pavilion. Beinshte covered with added material to make it a giant green screen. A smartphone app transforms the showroom into a shifting collection of Canadian buildings, including Simon Fraser University in Burnaby, British Columbia and Hatley Castle in Victoria. The exhibition inside looks at how Canadian cities and towns are often deceptive, doubling like other countries around the world in movies and on television.

On Thursday, the Canadiens and Maple Leafs met for the first time in a post-season game since 1979. Hab won 2-1, but I am not taking sides. Curtis Rush reports that the return of playoff rivalry has been silenced by pandemic restrictions. Montreal is still known for its fashion and cuisine, its ability and intimate eccentricity, while diverse Toronto is known for its ruggedness, striking horizon and economic impact, he wrote. Both fan bases claim they live in the Mecca of hockey. A native of Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa, and has reported for Canada to The New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.

