Uddhav takes prime minister: Do not conduct helicopter study, but make assessment of situation on field





Cursing Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his aerial study of cyclone-affected areas in Gujarat, Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he was not undertaking an aerial study from a helicopter but was on the ground to assess the damage caused in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. districts from cyclone Tauktae. Thackeray also said a relief package will be announced for the affected people after the damage assessment is completed in the next two days. The remarks come after the Prime Minister conducted an aerial survey of his state in Gujarat, which bore the brunt of the cyclone but gave Maharashtra an absence. Financial assistance of SEK 1,000 was also notified to Gujarat. I am not conducting an aerial survey from a helicopter but doing an assessment of the situation on the ground, Thackeray told mediators when asked about BJP criticism that he is scheduled to visit the affected areas for only a few hours. He claimed he had not come for a photo session. Asked about the Prime Minister not visiting or observing the affected areas in Maharashtra, Thackeray said, Even if he has not visited, the Prime Minister is a sensitive person and will certainly stand behind Maharashtra like Gujarat in providing more facilities. BJP state president Chandrakant Patil said on Friday that the prime minister had planned to undertake an air survey of Maharashtra along with Gujarat to reach the level of destruction, but bad weather forced him to cancel the trip. The Prime Minister’s planned plan was to conduct an air poll in both Maharashtra and Gujarat. But following reports from the weather office, he was urged not to fly over Maharashtra, Patil told the media, adding that the trip was canceled for security reasons. The policy during the Prime Minister’s visit to Gujarat is based on lack of information. Those questioning the prime minister should look for the real reason before coming to conclusions, he said. In announcing the Prime Minister for the launch of Rs 2 lak ex gratia for the relatives of all the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured, Patil said: Proposals have been requested by the states hit by the cyclone. After receiving the proposals and conducting the evaluation, the Center will announce a facilitation package. Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, took over the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi for describing his three-day tour in the affected districts as a “photography opportunity”. It’s unfortunate … I can take revenge too… CM started his tour today. But it was only for three hours. How many districts did he visit? Why did he overcome Raigad, Satara, Kolhapur and Palghar? he asked. Thackeray, meanwhile, stressed the need to review the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) norms to provide more financial assistance to people affected by natural disasters. A few months ago, in a meeting with the Prime Minister, I had talked about reviewing NDRF norms to increase aid to people. If so, we can offer more help to people. Last year, after Cyclone Nisarg caused damage in many areas, we pushed relief to people beyond existing norms, he added. Energy Minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut on Friday visited the cyclone-affected areas of Palghar district where the power distribution network has been badly hit. He inspected the affected areas and instructed that restoration work be undertaken immediately. Mahavitaran officials informed him that power would be restored to the district by Saturday.

