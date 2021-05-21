NIA loads seven sheets Maoistsfor trying to stop further activities of the group- New Indian Express

from PTI

VISAKHAPTANAM: The NIA on Friday charged seven CPI (Maoist) operatives with their alleged involvement in continuing the activities of the illegal terrorist organization, an official said.

Pangi Naganna, Akkiraju Harigopal, CPI (Maoist) Central Committee members, Amarula Bandhu Mitrula Sangham (ABMS) Boppudi Anjamma, Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) Rela Rajeshwari, Pragatisheela Karmika Sam Andukuri Annapurna and Sam Jangala Koteshwar Rao of Pragatisheela Karmika Samakhya (PKS) have been appointed.

The NIA has accused them of their role in plotting, supporting and advancing the activities of the CPI (Maoist), a banned terrorist organization, in Andhra Pradesh and surrounding states, according to the official.

Defendants are charged on the sheet under the sections read by the IPC under Act (P); Explosive Substances Act and Indian Weapons Act.

In November last year in Visakhapatnam, Naganna was intercepted by Munchingput Police while carrying Maoist literature and other incriminating materials, the NIA official said.

In his discovery, a large cache of explosives and weapons was found which would be further handed over to CPI (Maoist) members by Naganna, he said.

ABMS, CMS, PKS, VIRASAM and BMP are the front-line organizations / Praja Sanghalu of CPI (Maoists) and were published in implementation of the CPI (Maoist) United Front Tactical strategy, the NIA official said.

The five accused leaders of these frontal organizations met with Harigopal – Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border adviser and head of the CPI (Maoist) Zone Special Committee – and other forest leaders along with Naganna, who in masquerades to work as journalist, was the organization of meetings and meetings with senior CPI (Maoist) leaders, the official said.

During the meetings, leaders of front-line organizations discussed their strategy for organizing agitations, dharnas, roko cases, and other anti-government activities in order to spread their Maoist ideology and gain support from various sections of society for the CPI cause. (Maoist), said the NIA official.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, the official said.

The development comes on a day when at least 13 Naxals, including seven female cadres were killed in a meeting with police in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

The killed ultras belonged to Kasunsur Dalam (squad) of Naxals and were carrying on their heads a sum of Rs 60 lakhs, police said.

The meeting took place on a day when the interior minister was visiting the eastern Maharashtra region, over 900km from Mumbai.

A statement from Gadchiroli Police said they had received information that the Naxals had gathered in the Paidi forest area in Etapalli tehsil for extortion while Tendu leaf auctions – used to make bidis or leaf cigarettes – were underway, hence a team of C-60 commandos, a special combat force of the district police, were sent to the area.

The meeting took place from 6am to 7.30am as about 60 to 70 Naxals opened fire on C-60 commandos and continued firing despite a call for them to surrender, he added.

After the Naxals fled into the dense forest, the bodies of six male and seven female cadres were found, while several other Naxals may have been injured in the encounter but managed to escape, police said.

An AK-47 rifle, an SLR, a carbine, a .303 rifle and explosives were found from the site.

Ankit Goyal, Police Officer Gadchiroli said at a news conference that the meeting was a “tribute” to the 15 police personnel killed in an ambush in the district in 2019.

About 27 Naxals have been killed in the district since September 2020, he added.

Maharashtra Interior Minister Dilip Walse Patil, who was on his first visit to Gadchiroli after taking over the house wallet following the resignation of Anil Deshmukh, praised police for the operation.

“The Naxals are trying to weaken our democracy. I am proud that the police officers and staff are fighting them with skills,” he told reporters.

Among the rebels killed, Nandini alias Prembatti Madavi wore a ransom of Rs 6 per head, Satish alias Adve Mohanda wore a ransom of Rs 16, Kishore alias Shivaji Gavde wore a generous Rs 4 per head, Rupesh alias Linga Gavde wore a $ 6 ransom on the head, Sevanti Hedo wore a $ 2 reward on the head and Kishore Holi wore a $ 2 gift, police said.

Kranti alias Reena Mattami wore Rs 2 lakh per head, Guni alias Bakuli Hichami wore Rs 4 lakh, Rajani Odi wore Rs 2 lakh, Umesh Parsa wore Rs 6 lakh, Saguna alias Vatsala Narot wore Rs 2 lakh, Somari alias Savita Netam wore a reward of Rs 6 lakh and Rohit alias Sonaru Karami wore a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head.