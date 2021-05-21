International
NIA loads seven sheets Maoistsfor trying to stop further activities of the group- New Indian Express
VISAKHAPTANAM: The NIA on Friday charged seven CPI (Maoist) operatives with their alleged involvement in continuing the activities of the illegal terrorist organization, an official said.
Pangi Naganna, Akkiraju Harigopal, CPI (Maoist) Central Committee members, Amarula Bandhu Mitrula Sangham (ABMS) Boppudi Anjamma, Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) Rela Rajeshwari, Pragatisheela Karmika Sam Andukuri Annapurna and Sam Jangala Koteshwar Rao of Pragatisheela Karmika Samakhya (PKS) have been appointed.
The NIA has accused them of their role in plotting, supporting and advancing the activities of the CPI (Maoist), a banned terrorist organization, in Andhra Pradesh and surrounding states, according to the official.
Defendants are charged on the sheet under the sections read by the IPC under Act (P); Explosive Substances Act and Indian Weapons Act.
In November last year in Visakhapatnam, Naganna was intercepted by Munchingput Police while carrying Maoist literature and other incriminating materials, the NIA official said.
In his discovery, a large cache of explosives and weapons was found which would be further handed over to CPI (Maoist) members by Naganna, he said.
ABMS, CMS, PKS, VIRASAM and BMP are the front-line organizations / Praja Sanghalu of CPI (Maoists) and were published in implementation of the CPI (Maoist) United Front Tactical strategy, the NIA official said.
The five accused leaders of these frontal organizations met with Harigopal – Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border adviser and head of the CPI (Maoist) Zone Special Committee – and other forest leaders along with Naganna, who in masquerades to work as journalist, was the organization of meetings and meetings with senior CPI (Maoist) leaders, the official said.
During the meetings, leaders of front-line organizations discussed their strategy for organizing agitations, dharnas, roko cases, and other anti-government activities in order to spread their Maoist ideology and gain support from various sections of society for the CPI cause. (Maoist), said the NIA official.
Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, the official said.
The development comes on a day when at least 13 Naxals, including seven female cadres were killed in a meeting with police in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.
The killed ultras belonged to Kasunsur Dalam (squad) of Naxals and were carrying on their heads a sum of Rs 60 lakhs, police said.
The meeting took place on a day when the interior minister was visiting the eastern Maharashtra region, over 900km from Mumbai.
A statement from Gadchiroli Police said they had received information that the Naxals had gathered in the Paidi forest area in Etapalli tehsil for extortion while Tendu leaf auctions – used to make bidis or leaf cigarettes – were underway, hence a team of C-60 commandos, a special combat force of the district police, were sent to the area.
The meeting took place from 6am to 7.30am as about 60 to 70 Naxals opened fire on C-60 commandos and continued firing despite a call for them to surrender, he added.
After the Naxals fled into the dense forest, the bodies of six male and seven female cadres were found, while several other Naxals may have been injured in the encounter but managed to escape, police said.
An AK-47 rifle, an SLR, a carbine, a .303 rifle and explosives were found from the site.
Ankit Goyal, Police Officer Gadchiroli said at a news conference that the meeting was a “tribute” to the 15 police personnel killed in an ambush in the district in 2019.
About 27 Naxals have been killed in the district since September 2020, he added.
Maharashtra Interior Minister Dilip Walse Patil, who was on his first visit to Gadchiroli after taking over the house wallet following the resignation of Anil Deshmukh, praised police for the operation.
“The Naxals are trying to weaken our democracy. I am proud that the police officers and staff are fighting them with skills,” he told reporters.
Among the rebels killed, Nandini alias Prembatti Madavi wore a ransom of Rs 6 per head, Satish alias Adve Mohanda wore a ransom of Rs 16, Kishore alias Shivaji Gavde wore a generous Rs 4 per head, Rupesh alias Linga Gavde wore a $ 6 ransom on the head, Sevanti Hedo wore a $ 2 reward on the head and Kishore Holi wore a $ 2 gift, police said.
Kranti alias Reena Mattami wore Rs 2 lakh per head, Guni alias Bakuli Hichami wore Rs 4 lakh, Rajani Odi wore Rs 2 lakh, Umesh Parsa wore Rs 6 lakh, Saguna alias Vatsala Narot wore Rs 2 lakh, Somari alias Savita Netam wore a reward of Rs 6 lakh and Rohit alias Sonaru Karami wore a reward of Rs 2 lakh on his head.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]