International
Vaccinated Americans can visit June 7th
Spain has decided it will not wait The European Union to formally set a date to start accepting vaccinated travelers from outside the 27-nation zone: It will open its borders starting June 7th.
The New York-based Spain Tourist Office confirmed the news to the US TODAY on Friday.
Travelers will have to show their proof took their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or their single Johnson & Johnson injection at least 14 days before entry into Spain.
In a little good news for families, Spain will also accept unvaccinated minor children as long as they are in the same travel group with their vaccinated parents. However, children 6 years of age and older will need a negative COVID test.
Spain will not welcome unvaccinated Americans over the age of 18, despite a negative COVID test.
Travelers shouldfill out a health questionnaire before leaving their hometown.
United Airlines applauded the news and said he would resume flights to Spain. Starting in July, it will offer service five times a week between New York and Barcelona metropolitan areas and six times a week to Madrid.
United said it saw a peak in bookings when summer travel perspective in Europe appeared in late April, relying on strong bookings for destinations that have already reopened to Americans, including Greece and Croatia.
Spain is not the only EU member state to join this list this week:Announced Austria would welcome Americans with at least one vaccination round.
Neighboring Germany has also announced rules for accepting vaccinated travelers, along with Bulgaria and Romania.
