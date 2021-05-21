Spain returns 6,600 to Morocco after increased migration

Officials in Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in North Africa, have been flooded with phone calls from Moroccan parents after hundreds of children and teenagers were involved in a diplomatic storm between Spain and Morocco over migration.

Mabel Deu, a spokesman for the autonomous city, said on Friday a hotline set up on Thursday had received 4,400 calls from desperate relatives seeking information.

So far, authorities have confirmed 438 unaccompanied minors were among more than 8,000 people who arrived in Ceuta from Morocco between Monday and Wednesday climbing a border fence or swimming around it. Social service workers were checking the ages of many other young people who are in shelters or wandering the streets, Deu said.

Our goal is for them to reunite with their parents as soon as possible because we understand the anxiety and concern of many families who do not know where their children are, she said.

Morocco has taken back over 6,600 migrants who arrived in Ceuta, Spanish authorities said. The entry into the city placed them in the territory of the European Union and hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers try to reach Europe from Africa every year.

Many of the concerned relatives calling the hotline are just a few miles across the border, in the Moroccan city of Fnideq. But increased vigilance along a five-mile-long border and overcrowded resources from the Spanish side are making reunions difficult.

Fatima Zohra told the Associated Press that the other girls pushed her 14-year-old daughter to cross the border without the knowledge of her mothers. Zohra said she spotted her daughter in photos from inside the warehouse where Spanish officials are holding the minors as they process them.

Please help me find my daughter, she said. We always provided it. We have money. Her father works in a private company.

Spain is legally obliged to take care of young migrants until their relatives can be found or until they turn 18 years old. Authorities are deciding where on Spanish territory to disperse 260 juveniles already in Ceuta before the final wave.

But reunions are also being difficult to do, Deu said. Some children told social services that they really want to stay, even against the wishes of their parents. Others cannot go home fast enough.

I want to leave this place. I do not love Ceuta. I love Morocco, AP reporters heard a girl crying in a mall.

Save the Children, an international non-profit organization, said accelerating the return of minors should be done on a case-by-case basis, supporting the safety and interests of children above all else.

The humanitarian crisis began after Morocco and Spain were at odds with Spain agreeing to provide COVID-19 care for a prominent Sahrawi leader fighting for the independence of Western Sahara, a territory once under Spanish control that Morocco annexed in the 1970s.

While blaming Spain for creating a diplomatic dispute by hospitalizing the leader of the Polisario Front, Moroccan authorities have denied that they encouraged mass migrant crossings to Ceuta this week.

Witnesses and reporters, including APs, have described seeing border guards cease checks. But at least two Moroccan officials have attributed the massive rise to favorable weather or tired bodies following Ramadan celebrations.

This was not improvised, it was planned. Morocco benefits by sending us and cleaning people out, an 18-year-old who spent this week in Ceuta told the AP. We are the Moroccan experiment. We are like lab rats.

The young man demanded that his name not be revealed for fear of deportation and other retaliation.

There was no immediate response from the Moroccan authorities to the APs repeated requests for comment.

The adult migrants remaining in Ceuta were scattered among makeshift shelters and a migrant detention facility where several asylum seekers were taken. Many, especially Moroccans, were wandering the streets, hiding from police patrols gathering migrants.

No migrants arrived in the city without authorization for the third day in a row as Moroccan authorities increased vigilance. However, security forces on both sides of the fence separating Morocco from Melilla, another Spanish territory in North Africa, repulsed groups of young people trying to reach Spanish soil. The government said at least 30 of them managed to enter.

Claims of sovereignty over Ceuta and Melilla from Morocco have been a point of contention between the two Mediterranean neighbors.

But relations fell to a low this month over Spain’s decision to host Brahim Ghali, who is leading the Sahrawi war against the annexation of Morocco to Western Sahara. Ghali, who arrived under a different name with an Algerian passport, is being treated at a hospital by COVID-19.

Morocco Ambassador to Spain Karima Benyaich warned on Friday that the crisis could worsen depending on how Spain deals with Ghali.

To choose the same procedure for his removal is to choose the stagnation and aggravation of the crisis, Benyaich told Spanish public broadcaster TVE.

The self-proclaimed Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, which Ghali also heads, blamed Morocco on Friday for using expansionist policies, aggression and blackmail in trying to push European countries to accept its claim to Western Sahara, following the United States’ recognition of gave last year.

Conviction by Moroccan diplomats that Trumps’ statement could create a global dynamic to legitimize Morocco’s annexation and illegal occupation of Western Sahara resulted in a political fiasco, the group said.

Morocco has offered to grant broad autonomy to the territory, where a UN peacekeeping force has monitored a ceasefire since 1991. The Polisario Front says local people have the right to a referendum on self-determination.