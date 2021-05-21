Punjab and Haryana HC say direct relationship does not constitute news violation-India News, Firstpost





HC made the observation while giving protection to a couple who are in a direct relationship. The court also said that the social acceptance of such relationships is growing

Chandigarh: The Supreme Court of Punjab and Haryana has granted protection to a couple who are in a direct relationship, noting that the social acceptance of such relationships is increasing. The order from Justice Sudhir Mittal, passed on Tuesday, comes days after another high court ruled in a separate case that a direct relationship is morally and socially unacceptable. The Mittal Justice Order came in response to a petition filed by the couple based in Jind Pardeep (26) and Pooja (23), said their attorney, Devender Arya. The couple stated that they were adults and had decided to enter into a direct relationship after careful consideration. They claimed that Pooja’s family was against the relationship and had threatened to cause physical harm. Opposing the applicants’ defense, the adviser representing Haryana state said the direct relationship is not legal and the society refuses to watch. For this, Justice Mittal noted that the Constitution of India is the supreme law of the land and the right to life and liberty is enshrined in it and treated as a fundamental feature. “The mentioned right includes the right of an individual to the full development of his / her potential in accordance with his / her choice and desire and for such purpose, he / she has the right to choose a partner of his / her choice. his / her “, the judge remarked. “The individual also has the right to formalize the relationship with the partner through marriage or to adopt the informal approach of a direct relationship,” he added. The concept of direct relationships has entered our society from Western nations and initially, found acceptance in metropolitan cities probably because individuals felt that formalizing a relationship through marriage was not necessary for full fulfillment, the judge wrote in his order. “Education played a big role in the development of this concept. Slowly, the concept has penetrated into small towns and villages as well as it is clear from this petition. This shows that social acceptance for direct relationships is increasing,” he noted. . “In law, such a relationship is not prohibited nor does it constitute the commission of any criminal offense and thus, in my opinion, such persons have the right to equal protection of the law as any other citizen of the country,” he said. wrote Justice Mittal order However, a single Justice Bank HS Madaan in a May 11 order said a lively relationship was morally and socially unacceptable and rejected a petition by a Punjab fugitive couple, Gulza Kumari (19) and Gurwinder Singh (22), who sought protection of their lives and liberty. “As a matter of fact, claimants in the current petition filing dress are seeking the seal of approval for their direct relationship, which is not morally and socially acceptable and no protection order in the petition can be approved,” Justice Madaan had said in his order. In their petition, the couple had said they were living together and intended to get married soon. They realized the danger to their lives from Kumar’s parents.

