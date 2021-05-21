Bashir’s interview with BBC Princess Diana Thrusts in a storm





Furthermore, the government has installed a general director, Mr. Davie and a chairman, Richard Sharp, who are affiliated with the Conservative Party and are seen as best suited to the 10 Downing Street sensibility. Mr Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs banker and Conservative donor, has become staffed at the BBC feel safer, according to Ms Enders. They will make sure this never happens again, she told the new BBC leaders. They will make sure that Diana’s interview is deleted from the annals of the story, that they cannot make money from it again. There are other reasons Mr Johnson may feel less pressure to move against the BBC. His party recently won a landslide victory in local and regional elections across the Midlands and the north of England. She did so largely without the help of pro-government newspapers owned by Rupert Murdoch and other publishers, who are hostile to the BBC and usually lobby the government, after the election, to seize its wings. Mr Murdoch recently cut a political-minded news service that would compete with the BBC. While still facing another rival, GB News, analysts question whether the new venture will have the money to compete, on a 24-hour basis, against an organization as entrenched as the BBC. Even if the government is no longer determined to cut the BBC finances, it has another incentive to keep up the pressure: to influence its news coverage. And in this, critics say, she has been quite successful. While BBC programs like Newsnight and Panorama, which interviewed Diana, continue to provide investigative journalism, general news coverage, some say, has become anodized and does not challenge the government enough. While providing exhaustive coverage of the pandemic, for example, it rarely calls into question the obstacles and changes in Mr. Johnsons’ early treatment of the virus. At times, the BBC seems to function mostly as a useful foil for the government in the cultural wars that have erupted across Britain after Brexit.

