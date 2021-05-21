The long road to global vaccine justice – Politics – MM + M

As summer arrives, the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have turned a corner in the US, with at least 50 states seeing the number of cases drop. As vaccinations have increased and supply begins to exceed demand, life seems to be returning to some sort of normalcy.

This is far from the case in most countries in the world, where the pandemic is developing non-stop. At the heart of the issue is the lack of access to vaccines: Many low-income countries queuing up for doses may not be able to deliver them and inoculate their populations. until 2023.

The Serum Institute of India, a key player in a plan to get vaccines in low-income countries through Covax, said earlier this week that would not be able to supply doses outside India by the end of the year. This jeopardizes Covaxs’ goal of providing two billion doses of vaccine to the world’s poorest populations. So far, the partnership has yielded a little more 68 million doses, representing only 3.4% of its purpose.

This has left richer countries like the US under increasing pressure to help address the problem. But experts say it is a long and complex road ahead.

There is no public health strategy from the US government on how to address the problem, he said Josh Michaud, associate director of global health policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation. The government says it is working on one, and we may see it soon, but it is not available to the public. We do not know phase one, phase two or phase three of their plan to increase global vaccines.

While nearly half of people in the US have received the vaccine at least once, this percentage delays the rate in countries like Honduras or Somalia, where about 1% or less of the population received the first dose.

So far, the Biden administration has pledged to donate some 80 million doses abroad, although it has not specified which countries will accept them. This week, the White House announced it would ship about 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine abroad by the end of June. This marks the first time the US will ship its domestic vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) to other countries.

Distribute these vaccines in the service of ending the pandemic everywhere, and we will not use our vaccines to secure favors from other countries, President Biden said.

This commitment, together with the support of the Biden administrations for a abolition of the vaccine patent, represents the first step in a vaccine diplomacy effort that has stalled so far. This is largely because of an early American plan to get people vaccinated domestically before donating vaccines to the rest of the world.

Some have criticized the US for collection vaccines, and falling behind the efforts of Russia and China in donating doses to countries in need. In one report from the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy, public health experts call for more action from US

The virus will continue to circulate in these countries and new variants will appear, threatening the US and the world and slowing down the global economic recovery, the authors of the newspaper write. In short, the pandemic will not end anywhere until it ends everywhere. It is in the US interest to proactively and urgently address the equality of COVID-19 vaccines.

Loren Becker, associate director of vaccine policy and market access at healthcare consulting firm Avalere, said she expects the US to take the steps after judging that their domestic vaccination efforts are complete. She noted two main ways the U.S. can help the global vaccine equity effort: By donating its remaining doses and helping to expand production capacity worldwide.

There are doses we have access to now that we potentially do not need in the US, be it the dose commitments we had from the AstraZeneca deal, or a surplus of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines currently approved in the US, she explained.

In terms of production capacity, the need goes beyond patent waiver, Becker argued.

Source: Getty Images

It’s more than a patent, more than information about what the product is, she continued. What are the right partnerships and the right ways to train people? It also includes access to all those raw materials, many of which are also protected by patents.

The main way that major vaccine makers have contributed to the global capacity effort has been through partnerships and voluntary licensing agreements with facilities in other countries. Becker noted that much can be achieved through such agreements.

What we have heard from these companies is that they have made these licensing agreements as soon as they can, but obviously they have a strong interest in doing an extreme vetting in controlling who the licenses are addressed to, she said. We were trying to build the plane at the same time as we were flying it, in terms of production capacity. It exposes a lot of holes that, for now, we have to fill as we go. It’s a challenging environment.

Some vaccine manufacturers have rejected the offer from companies in Canada, Bangladesh and Israel to help partner with them to increase production. Part of that has to do with a narrowing of the supply of raw materials, especially for RNA vaccines, as well as safety and quality concerns, Michaud said.

So far, pharmacy companies have been a bit reluctant to work with partners they were not already familiar with. They say they are concerned about safety or are not sure about the practices, or that it would take too long, or that it would be too expensive to start production lines with these other countries, he explained. From the outside, it’s hard to know how true this is.

The federal government can strengthen partnerships by stimulating companies to achieve some of the untapped capacity there, Michaud said. The government has already intervened to help the mediator that between Merck and Johnson & Johnson, but his approach to date can rightly be characterized as back-to-back.

Biden has said he sees the US as a potential engine for vaccinating the world, Becker said. Stimulating this is worth it.

She added that a long-term solution that speaks to a post-pandemic world is investing in productive capacity globally, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Michaud acknowledged that equality issues around COVID-19 vaccines have exposed massive deficiencies and inequalities in the global public health system. Less affluent countries have taken note: Michaud noted a handful of countries in Africa, which have aimed to increase production capacity so that they do not experience a similar problem in the future.

There is every reason to believe that if things do not change going forward, with a much more dispersed capacity, they would see a repeat of this process over and over again with any new pandemic or health threat, Michaud said. This has been a blow to the international system, but whether this means that there will be a significant change in the way the system is set up to address pandemics remains to be seen. Undoubtedly they will be incentives for self-sufficiency, which we hope will lead to more sustainability in the future.