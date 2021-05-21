Ontario feels heat, turns after splash reaction





Ontario officials are moving fast to allow spraying surfaces in the province to open this weekend after receiving some heat for an earlier decision to keep taps closed until mid-June. A statement from the Ontario government on Friday afternoon confirmed that the cleanup will be allowed to open to the public at 12:01 a.m. on May 22. The decision to turn on the taps is in the hands of local authorities. “Recognizing that spraying / spraying, like other outdoor recreational amenities, can be safely enjoyed, we have changed the regulation to line up spraying pads / cushions with other outdoor recreational equipment,” a Ministry spokesman said. of Health. Ottawa city councilors took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to announce the change in plans, as several spray boards had already been unveiled in the city Thursday before the Ontario government announced the reopening of a kibo over plans under the ongoing COVID-19 order The story goes down the ad Beacon Hill-Cyrville Coun. Tim Tierney and Capital Coun. Shawn Menard both said spraying surfaces in the city will remain open on Friday. Good people NEWS !!!!!!!

We all know how important sprinkler pillows are to help our youngsters beat the heat on those hot and humid summer days. The provincial government heard our message, reviewed their decision and I am happy to say that the sprays will remain OPEN! pic.twitter.com/AGQ46K852V – Tim Tierney (@TimTierney) May 21, 2021 All spray pads inside #Otawa should function by the end of the day today. This is also the National Public Works Evaluation Week. A loud shout to the front line # city staff who continue to provide for residents during the pandemic. Thank you! # new news https://t.co/aYVJSO3AtU – Shawn Menard (@ ShawnMenard1) May 21, 2021 The story goes down the ad While the new Ontario regulations do not technically take effect until Saturday, the City of Ottawa has indicated that the bylaw will not patrol spray pads Friday night and that officers will continue to use discretion when enforcing public health measures. Trends Radio host starts storm after being told to “shut up” over Demi Lovato pronouns

Canadiens wins Game 1 over Maple Leafs; John Tavares managed to get away after hitting his head The move comes after some Ontario city mayors urged provincial officials to review plans to prevent openings before the regular season as temperatures in some parts of the province will exceed 30 C over the Victoria Day weekend. Read more: What you can do and when you are under the new Ontario COVID-19 reopening plan The reaction began in Ottawa, which had planned to open 127 spray boards across the city on Friday after the city’s top doctor argued that the sites fell under the same exception from Ontario’s order to stay home as square equipment of games. Dr. Vera Etches mentioned the important role that aqueducts play in keeping families fresh and active during the summer as part of the plan. But the COVID-19 reopening plan, unveiled by Ontario officials Thursday, has splashing spaces that remain closed until the first provincial reopening step, currently scheduled for sometime mid-June.















3:07

Ontario government unveils COVID-19 reopening plan





Ontario government unveils COVID-19 reopening plan

The story goes down the ad Mayor Jim Watson joined other city councilors in urging Prime Minister Doug Ford to reverse the decision and allow the opening of spraying areas at the same time as golf and other outdoor activities resume on Saturday. Other mayors in the province joined Watson’s call Friday morning, with Brampton’s Patrick Brown, Burlington’s Marianne Meed Ward and Mississauga’s Bonnie Crombie adding their voices to those pushing the province to reconsider its plans. The taps also ignited on several spray cushions in Toronto ahead of Ontario reopening announcements earlier this week. With files by Kamil Karamali I stay with my city mates @BonnieCrombie @JimWatsonOttawa calling @fordnation to open the spray cushions for this weekend. This is a matter of equality – many of our residents have no backyards. It will be hot. Let our residents calm down safely! Please RT / email your MPP. https://t.co/jpYz3vU2p6 – Marianne Meed Ward (@MariannMeedWard) May 21, 2021 © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.







