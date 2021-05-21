David M. Shribman: With the end of the honeymoon, Biden stops challenges from all sides | Opinion

This month, deadly bombs rained down on Gaza, and rocket attacks wreaked havoc in Israel. In a metaphorical sense, on Capitol Hill and the White House, explosive political predictions are surrounding President Joe Biden.
For a time, the president was taking advantage of the completion of the 1911 British novel The Card by Arnold Bennett, whose protagonist was asked what he had accomplished with his life. The answer came without hesitation: “He has been identified with the great cause to the delight of us all.”
Biden’s involvement in the violence in the Middle East was too probative and too late for some of Israel’s most ardent defenders. His spending proposals are raising inflation concerns. His infrastructure plan is too broad for Republicans he hoped to launch into his corner, both to ensure easy passage of the bill and to stand as a public sign that there is still a faint spirit of two. parties in the old American civil life institutions.
As a result, Biden this spring has joined the parade of presidents who have felt the pain not only of the American people, but also of the burden of their woes. “Being the head of Hell is as hard as what I have to go through here,” Abraham Lincoln once said, “I could find in my heart to feel sorry for Satan himself.” Biden, who spent a lifetime in politics making friends on both sides of the political aisle, could feel just like John F. Kennedy when he said “the presidency is not a very good place to make friends.”
On the left, Biden was attacked because he was too grim in his relations with Israel. On the right, his critics said his support for Israel’s right to self-defense was purely nonsense boiler rhetoric. In the background there were unspoken concerns: from Democrats that even Jimmy Carter was more effective, from Republicans that Donald J. Trump was more supportive of Israel.
“Republicans are much more pro-Israel now than Democrats,” said Leila Farsakh, a University of Massachusetts, Boston, Middle East expert. “And among Democrats, there are more and more calls to demand that Israeli aid not be used against civilians.”
To be fair, the president did not have a clear, easy path to engagement. If he sided too much with Israel, he risked the support of Jewish supporters who recall that in his campaign, he vowed that as president he “would continue to ensure that the Jewish state, the Jewish people and Jewish values had the unwavering support of the United States.” United. ” If he bowed too much against Iranian-backed Hamas, he risked jeopardizing his efforts to reunite and revive the Iran nuclear deal.
No wonder Abigail Adams, the wife and mother of American presidents, said that “the president’s job is very arduous, very confusing and very dangerous. I do not ask (George) Washington wanted to withdraw from it.” There was a time mainly in the half decade between 1945 and 1960 when the United States could almost get its way, to the United Nations and across the globe, simply by expressing their will. Now Biden is seeing the limits to the power of the White House that William Howard Taft distinguished when he said “the president can not make it rain, he can not make corn grow, he can not make business be good”.
Even so, Biden is not entirely powerless.
“He has the power, if he is willing to use it,” said Nathan Sachs, director of the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution. “The United States is a big supporter of Israel in many different ways, but power, like touching annual aid to Israel, is usually off the table. So far Biden is not even close to that.” Some of his dubious Democratic allies not just progressives like Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, but also unwavering supporters of Israel as the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Gregory W. Meeks from New York said last week that they are actually close to that.
US aid price tag for Israel: $ 3.3 billion a year, the latest installment in what the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service described five months ago as “the largest cumulative recipient of U.S. foreign aid since World War II “.
But the Middle East is not the only issue that worries the White House. The president is more involved in negotiations with Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia over the infrastructure bill than he is with Benjamin Netanyahu or any Hamas figure, with the same lack of resolution.
At the same time, inflation concerns are growing faster than inflation itself, which may be reaching a tipping point in a country that has forgotten the price it paid for inflation in the 1970s; the rate for that decade was twice the normal average and interest rates nearly reached 20%. The Wall Street Journal editorial page worried that inflation expectations could trigger a dangerous economic chain reaction that would shape the behavior of workers, business leaders and consumers: “Workers demand higher wages to keep up with prices regardless of productivity. “Businesses pay to keep those workers and then raise prices to compensate. Workers then demand high wages as expectations are hard to break.”
Biden can still share with progressives in his party the current crisis in Israel and Gaza could give him that chance, but he still has to face the question of whether he should “pack” the Supreme Court by adding four new judges to the the high court. A similar proposal by Franklin Delano Roosevelt brought out the judges to soften their opposition to the New Deal fabricated “time-saving that saved nine” but the FDR has been backed by historians for its gambit. Biden last month ordered a study of the notion, which simply hit this explosive container on a dangerous road. Eventually he will have to take a position.
When Andrew Jackson was elected to the White House in 1828, Daniel Webster was asked to rate the new president. He said Jackson “will bring a wind with him,” adding, “Which way it will blow, I can not say.” Four months after Biden’s rise, Webster’s rating stands.