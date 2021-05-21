More young people want to give up the Royal Family than to hold it for the first time ever





The Royal Family has been rocked by scandal and controversy over the past two years (Photo: AFP) A growing number of young Britons want to give up The Royal Family in favor of an elected head of state, has found a new poll. Only 31% of young people aged 18-24 support the continuation of the monarchy in its current form, according to a YouGov poll. By comparison, 41% want to see it replaced with a figure chosen for the first time in poll history that fewer people in the age group would prefer to keep things as they are. Evidence suggests that support for the British monarchy among young people has been hit hard by recent scandals, including Prince Andrews’ relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which lead to his dismissal from his duties as Duke of York in 2019. In that year, only 26% of young Britons wanted an elected head of state to replace the Royal Family. That figure rose to 37% in 2020 and 41% in 2021, or 15% in just two years. The aftermath of the so-called Megxit in 2020 and Oprah’s shocking interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex earlier this year are likely to have influential opinions as well. Larger numbers of young people aged 18-24 now want an elected president rather than a monarchy, with attitudes shifting significantly in recent years (Source: YouGov) This comes as the Queen is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in 2022, in what will be her 70th year as a country figure. But while almost half (46%) of young people supported the kingdom and its heirs in 2019, that figure dropped to 40% in 2020 and 31% in 2021. In better news for the institution, the average adult still largely supports the royal family. The same poll found that 61% of people want the monarchy to remain as it is, while only 24% would prefer an elected head of state. More: The royal family

Surprisingly, support for the Royal Family increases in the older age groups, with a support of 70% between the ages of 50-64, down by only 1% since 2019. Meanwhile a total of 81% of people aged 65 and over want the institution to remain as it is, again falling by only 1% over the last two years. Those between the ages of 25 and 49 have seen a slight decline in favor of having a monarchy, from 58% to 53% while 27% would prefer an elected head of state, at 4%. YouGov surveyed 4,870 adults in 2019, 3,127 adults in 2020 and 4,997 adults in 2021. Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at weweews.metro.co.uk. For more stories like this,check out our news site. Get your latest news you need to know, good stories, analysis and more







