



In an important judgment, the high court of Punjab and Haryana has ruled that the retirement age for the faculty of governed institutes under the norms of the All India Institute of Technical Education (AICTE) will be 65 years and not 58 as determined by Chandigarh administration. The court also ordered that applicants who were forcibly supernaturally re-engage with subsequent benefits. The High Court of Judges AG Masih and AK Verma set aside the 1992 rules adopted by the Chandigarh administration according to which the retirement age of the faculty of institutes such as the Government College of Arts and the Government College of Architecture, Chandigarh, was set at 58 years. The Supreme Court ruled that the retirement age of such a faculty would be 65 years with a five-year extension period as applied in central government institutes. A group of faculty members of these two colleges had moved the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) challenging the 1992 rules. However, by 2020, the CAT had rejected their petition. Their argument was that their institutes are governed by the AICTE Act, 1987, and the rules regarding payroll regulations, service conditions, etc. would apply as followed by all institutes governed by AICTE. UT had argued that the applicants’ services were covered by the rules set out in the 1992 notice, which approved the Punjab government’s service rules. Therefore, the retirement age will remain at 58 years. The bench of the high court said in the case of the Territories of the Union, the power to create the rules belongs to the President. This power according to article 309 and the drafted rules will function and will have a force of law, except and until the Parliament elects to legislate on this topic. Once Parliament legislates, such an Act and the rules / regulations drafted there below, will take over this area resulting in rules drafted by the President under the condition of Section 309 confiscated to act immediately, the court said referring to the Act of AICTE. The court said that according to the AICTE Regulation, 2010, the age for annual retirement was 65 years with a provision for re-employment up to the age of 70 years. Arguing that funding for colleges is provided by UT, the court said that these are central government funds and UT is simply using them.

