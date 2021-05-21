Covid-19 in Delhi: The positivity rate drops to 4.76%, the lowest in 45 days

The Covid-19 test positive rate in the national capital fell below 5% for the first time in 45 days on Friday, as the number of new infections continued to plummet in a clear sign that Delhi could emerge from the increased punishment of infections that hit city health care infrastructure and left thousands dead within weeks.

The percentage rate of positivity of the samples tested positive for Covid-19 in Delhi fell to 4.76%, from 5.5% the day before. Prior to that, the lowest positivity rate in the city was 4.64% on April 4th.

At the peak of April-May growth, the positivity rate reached an all-time high of 36.24% on 22 April.

The test positivity rate is an essential metric to judge the spread of an infection in an area. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a number below 5% for a period of two weeks for an infection to be considered under control.

In the past seven days, 7.58% of all samples have been positive in the Capital, with a significant decrease from 17.93% in the previous week ending on May 14th.

The new cases also continued their steady decline in the city, with 3,009 new infections recorded, the Delhi governments ’health bulletin showed on Friday. Delhi recorded 3,231 new infections Thursday, and 3,846 cases the day before.

The seven-day average of cases, known as the trajectory of the case, fell below the 5,000 mark on Friday for the first time in 43 days. One week ago on May 14, Delhi added an average of 12,588 cases each day.

However, the number of daily deaths rose in Delhi on Friday, with 252 more people dying from the infection, the health bulletin showed, compared to 233 deaths the day before. However, the seven-day average of deaths has dropped steadily for the past five days, from 312 on May 17 to 275 on Friday.

To be sure, any drop in random trajectory usually lasts 14 days to reflect on daily deaths as studies have shown that the average time between someone who tests positive for Covid-19 and dies from it is about 13.8 days.

It’s a good sign, but it’s a day. We should expect at least the weekly moving average to fall below 5%; it would be better if it is 2%. And, even then, we should not think about easing all restrictions immediately, said Dr Lalit Kant, former head of the epidemiology department at the Indian Council for Medical Research. A large part of the population must have been exposed to infection during the current wave; they are likely to have an immunity for the next four to six months. We must use this time to prepare for the next wave.

The drop in new infections has led to a significant drop in the number of active cases, which fell to 35,683 on Friday, from 71,794 a week ago.

This decline in active cases means that hospitalizations for infection are also declining in the city. There were 11,388 people with infection admitted to various hospitals in the city as of Thursday night. This means that almost 17,000 of the 28,490 beds designated for Covid-19 treatment were empty as of Friday night, setting utilization at 40.4%.

In terms of intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 1,825 beds were free as of Friday evening according to the Delhi Corona app governments, fixing the utilization rate at 73.3%. At the height of the current wave, Delhi had completely run out of ICU beds.