Cyclone Tauktae: Uddhav hopes Modi stays near Maharashtra





The aid package will be announced soon, says CM; BJP presents his brief visit to Konkan

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a sensitive man, Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday expressed hope that the Prime Minister would stay close to Maharashtra while stressing that the State government would do everything it could to provide assistance to the population of the Cyclone devastated by Tauktae Konkan. The prime minister said he did not believe in announcing ad hoc packages and that a relief package would be announced in the coming days after a comprehensive assessment was carried out in the affected areas. Mr Thackeray was on a one-day tour to assess the damage in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Today, I just came to comfort those affected by the cycle while we have already started to provide relief according to the central guidelines, we will announce a package after panchnamas of the exact damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae has been completed. This is expected in the next two days assistance will be provided, no one will be deprived, said the Prime Minister. While saying the State government would seek maximum assistance from the Center, Mr. Thackeray urged the Prime Minister to review the State Disaster Response Fund and the National Disaster Response Fund rates as they were outdated. The cyclone particularly hit five taluks in Konkan, as it destroyed more than 3,000 hectares of mango, cashew and coconut orchards in these districts in addition to other fruits and crops. Moreover causing severe damage to property, including hundreds of parish zilla buildings and local schools, the cyclone cut off electricity supply to more than 1,200 villages. Emphasizing the frequent recurrences of cyclones in recent years. Mr Thackeray underscored the need to establish permanent equipment along coastlines to mitigate the damage caused by them. We have conveyed to the Prime Minister that we [Maharashtra] expects a big package The Prime Minister is a sensitive person and we hope he does not leave the country in the lurch. Help should be increased. I do not want to politicize the issue of aid, he said. Meanwhile, the prime ministers ‘brief visit drew criticism from the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council Pravin Darekar mocking Mr Thackerays’ three-hour tour and comparing it to a real cyclone. The Prime Minister may have taken the review to Mantralaya in Mumbai himself Instead of holding a review meeting on the pandas erected in the landing areas here, he should have visited the suffering fishermen, fruit growers, farmers and people of Konkan. His cyclonic visit has deeply damaged the population here, said Mr Darekar, who himself is on tour in the region. Former Prime Minister Devendra Fadnavis, taking a trick on the visit of the Prime Ministers, said that BJP believed in actions and not in words. We do not speak, we act! A common issue people told us during our interaction in Konkan was that they were deprived of roofs due to Cyclone Tauktae and this is their immediate need. So we BJP leaders fixed it and started providing from ourselves today, Mr Fadnavis said on Twitter.

