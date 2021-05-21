BBC Director-General says staff are deeply disappointed by the findings of the Dyson report





D Director-General Tim Davie has written to the BBC staff and said lessons should be learned after the publication of Lord Dysons’ bubble report on the circumstances surrounding the interview of Panorama Diana, Princess of Wales 1995 In an internal email, Mr. Davie said people across the BBC were deeply disappointed by the content of the 127-page document, which revealed that the corporation covered up fraudulent behavior used by journalist Martin Bashir to secure the explosive interview. He said the findings were particularly troubling given the broadcasters’ commitment to honest and fair journalism. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6571%"/> Report by Lord Dyson Bashir / Teli PA Mr Davie took over as general manager last year from Lord Hall who led an internal investigation into the interview in 1996 and is facing questions about why Bashir returned from the BBC in 2016. READ MORE Mr Davie added to staff: Personally, I am deeply proud of the BBC I lead today, as I know you all are. We should all be proud to continue to work for the world’s leading public service broadcasters. Right now, the best way to build and maintain our reputation is to continue to deliver exceptional work across the organization, gaining the trust of the audience. Thank you all for continuing to achieve this as we go through this demanding period. We have a lot to reflect on. I know we now have significantly stronger processes and governance to ensure that an event like this does not happen again. However we also need to learn lessons and continue to improve. < style="display:block;padding-top:55.4335%"/> Report by Lord Dyson Bashir / Teli PA His comments come as the Duke of Cambridge made his first public appearance in Edinburgh after he and his brother, the Duke of Sussex, issued harsh statements about the report. William condemned the BBC in a statement saying the interview had fed his mothers with fear, paranoia and isolation in the last years of her life and damaged her relationship with the Prince of Wales. Harry also hit the corporation, saying: The effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ended her life. During a visit to Portsmouth on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was obviously concerned by the findings of the investigation, adding: “I can only imagine the feelings of the royal family and I very much hope the BBC will take every possible step to make of course nothing like that will ever happen again. Former BBC News director James Harding, who held the post when Bashir returned to the broadcaster in 2016, apologized on Friday and said the responsibility for the journalist returning to the corporation rests with me. Speaking to BBC News, he also sidestepped questions about whether former CEO Lord Hall had any role in the recruitment process. In 2016, Bashir returned as the BBC’s religious affairs correspondent, before becoming editor of religion. Digitalb, Culture, Media and Sports Committee Chairman Julian Knight said he was writing to Davie, who took over the role last year, to ask why Bashir was allowed to return. He said: “After the Dyson report, serious questions remain to be answered. Namely, why did Martin Bashir line up with the BBC that knew what they knew? I am writing to BBC Director-General Tim Davie for an urgent response. I want to know how the BBC can assure the committee that there can no longer be a recurrence of the serious failures highlighted by the Dyson report. Now more than ever the BBC must show transparency and honesty in its response. We, the committee, will discuss these issues when we meet in a private session. On Friday, former BBC executive Tim Suter, who was part of the 1996 internal investigation, retired from his current board role with Ofcom media watchdog on the eve of the report. Suter had previously been manager of the weekly news editors at BBC News and current affairs. Dame Melanie Dawes, Ofcoms chief executive, said: “By mutual agreement, Tim Suter, Ofcoms board member and chairman of Ofcoms content board, is retiring with immediate effect. We want to thank Tim for his contribution to Ofcom. She also confirmed that the supervisor would enter into discussions with the BBC to ensure that this situation could not be repeated.

