Dozens arrested in Times Square following Israeli-Palestinian protests





Several New York elected officials on Friday denounced clashes between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters in Midtown Manhattan, leading to more than two dozen arrests and at least two people hospitalized. Clashes Thursday afternoon and evening began in Times Square and spread to the Diamond District, a small neighborhood south of Rockefeller Center that is home to many Jewish-owned businesses after Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire a few days later. fighting that killed more than 230 people in Gaza and 12 in Israel. As of noon Friday, 27 people in the city had been arrested on charges including disorderly conduct and illegal gatherings, police said. Videos taken from the scene and shared on social media showed fights between small groups, with people throwing fists and stealing Israeli flags from demonstrators as they exchanged jokes. It was unclear what prompted some of the individual clashes or who had started them, police said.

A video showed groups of young people, many of whom waved Palestinian flags or wore traditional Palestinian scarves, moving through Midtown pushing and shouting embarrassment at older men they called Zionists. At one point, a fireworks display was hurled at a group of pedestrians, including protesters, police said, adding that it was unclear who threw it.

Another video showed a man being beaten by several others while lying on the street. A Brooklyn man, Waseem Awawdeh, 23, was charged with several counts Friday morning in connection with the beating, including assault as a hate crime, aggravated harassment as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon. It was not immediately clear whether Mr Awawdeh had retained a lawyer. Police said they were still looking for five to six other people in connection with the attack. The victim, Joseph Borgen, 29, who is Jewish, was punched, kicked, sprayed with pepper and beaten with crutches. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, police said and was released Friday morning. I do not know how the people who attacked me had so much hatred in their hearts, said Mr. Borgen in an interview. He said he was still aching and stubborn, but grateful the injuries to his face and trunk were no worse. I feel sincerely grateful that I am as good as I am.

Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned the attack. Anti-Semitism has NO place in our city, he said on Twitter. There is no excuse for violence against someone because of who they are. None. We will bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous act of hatred. Renewed fighting between Israel and Hamas sparked a wave of protests and political tension in New York and across the country, with many rallies focused on Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian people and what some demonstrators said they thought was an inadequate response to conflict from the United States.

Numerous events in New York, including one outside the Israeli Consulate near the United Nations and another in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, drew several thousand protesters, who were joined by elected officials such as Zohran K. Mamdani, a Democrat in the Assembly of State. The protests remained extremely peaceful and organizers said they believed some were in the largest demonstrations in support of the Palestinian people in New York at last memory. But the news of Thursday’s ceasefire came as the mood between several groups in New York became increasingly tense. The evening would be marked by a completely different tone, as clashes erupted between groups of pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

Mr Borgen said he had been walking himself to a rally of pro-Israel demonstrators in Midtown, wearing a yarmulke, and saw another man running towards him with clenched fists. A crowd of several people then surrounded him, beating and beating him for three to five minutes, he said.

Mr Borgen, who lives in the Upper East Side, said it was his first time in about a decade in New York City experiencing what he believed was anti-Semitic intolerance. He had taken part in another pro-Israel protest last week for several hours without any problems. He said he tried to understand the motivation behind the attack. I just do not understand it, he said. The Anti-Defamation League joined several groups on Friday writing to President Biden, noting that the research showed that face-to-face and online incidents of anti-Semitism had risen across the nation in addition to the conflict in the Middle East. The attacks in New York were named on paper, along with other recent incidents in California and Florida. Data on anti-Palestinian incidents in recent weeks are less clear, but some mosques across the country have reported damage or vandalism, including Tayba Islamic Center in Brooklyn, where the words Death to Palestine were spray-painted near the front door last week. On social media, several mayoral candidates condemned the attack on Mr. Borgen, writing that hatred had no place in New York. All races and religions should feel safe in NYC and we should be a model of diversity for the world, said on Twitter Eric Adams, Brooklyn mayor and a leading Democratic candidate in the race. In another episode in New York on Thursday, a firecracker exploded at street level near Route 47 and Route 7, leaving an elderly man collapsed on the sidewalk, a video showed. A 55-year-old woman suffered minor burns to her back as a result, police said.

Many details about the incident remained unclear on Friday, and police said they were not sure who had thrown the fireworks. The injured woman was taken to hospital in stable condition. Several other local elected officials, including Letitia James, Attorney General and Adviser Mark Levine, who represents parts of Upper Manhattan, expressed concern about the clashes in general and the emergence of anti-Semitic prejudices in some of them. This is wild and unacceptable, said Mr. Levine on Twitter. We can not allow this in our city. Liam Stack contributed to the report.







