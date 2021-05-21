The fire aboard the MV X-Press Pearl contained, cooling efforts continue





Withdrawal from Sri Lankan Port Authority backed by Navy ships trying to put out a fire aboard the Singapore-flagged container container MV X-Press Pearl, at anchorage near Colombo Port yesterday By Asiri Fernando The fire that erupted aboard the Singapore-flagged container vessel MV X-Press Pearl at anchoring near Colombo Port has been under control since last night (May 21), with ongoing cooling operations to prevent the blaze, the Sri Marina said. Lanka. . The 25-member crew was unharmed and remained aboard the ship, with tow from the Sri Lankan Port Authority (SLPA) and the SLNS Sagara and Sindurala naval vessels continuing to cool the ship, Navy spokesman Indika De Silva said. day FT. Captain De Silva stressed that although the fire was contained, strong winds and the presence of chemicals increased the risk of new ignition, causing cooling efforts to continue. The Sri Lankan Air Force had also sent a helicopter to assist in the effort. The MV X-Press Pearl, a 185-foot-long vessel, had left Hazira Port in India on May 15 for Colombo with 1,486 containers, including 25 tons of nitric acid and several other chemicals on board, when it launched a anxiety call. while at anchor, 9.5 nautical miles northwest of Colombo Harbor. SLPA and Navy suspect nitric acid leak may have caused the fire. A special team consisting of Sri Lankan Navy and Ports Authority (SLPA) personnel boarded the ship on the evening of May 20 and inspected the situation on board, where they suspected the fire had erupted due to a reaction to chemicals being transported to ships, “said the Navy. A team of specialists from the Navy, the Coast Guard and the Ports Authority are on standby to respond to possible developments aboard the ship. The MV X-Press Pearl remains anchored near Colombo Port.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos