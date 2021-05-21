Covax will receive 200 million doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid





Covax, the global vaccine-sharing program, will receive 200 million doses of the Johnson & Johnsons single coronavirus vaccine through a preliminary purchase agreement announced on Friday. The deal could eventually spur an undercover campaign to vaccinate the world’s poorest countries. Gavi, co-leader of Covax public-private health partnership, will buy doses at a non-profit price from Johnson & Johnson. Gavi said the goal is to secure 200 million doses this year. But it was not clear how soon those doses would begin to be distributed or whether they could help bring back the program fighting Covax. Jake Sargent, a Johnson & Johnson spokesman, said the company is trying to deliver vaccine doses as soon as possible. Only 71 million doses have been delivered so far through the Covax program, the vast majority of which have been of the AstraZenecas Covid vaccine. In March, World Health Organization, another Covax co-leader, had said that 237 million doses would be distributed to participating countries by the end of May.

Program efforts are a factor among many in the growing vaccination coverage gap between rich and poor. Only 0.3 percent of globally administered vaccine doses are given in the 29 poorest countries, home to about 9 percent of the world’s population. Covax has been underfunded and behind schedule even before it faced its most significant blow last month: India, facing a devastating coronavirus crisis, stopped exporting vaccines abroad, meaning Covax could not received more doses from its main supplier, the Serum Institute. of India. The Serum Institute signaled this week that it would not be able to provide vaccines across India before the end of this year. The massive shortage of supply has left low-income countries increasingly dependent on donations from rich countries. President Biden has pledged to donate 80 million doses of vaccines, most of them from AstraZeneca, and some of which are expected to be delivered through Covax. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Friday that the bloc aims to donate 100 million doses of vaccines to low- and middle-income countries this year. Other vaccine manufacturers have also said they will increase supply to low-income countries as they fight a push, backed by the Biden administration, to increase vaccine supply by giving up intellectual property protection on Covid vaccines. Albert Bourla, Pfizer chief executive, said Friday that the company expects to deliver two billion doses of the vaccine to developing countries over the next 18 months. This forecast reflects existing agreements with governments, future agreements envisaged, and Pfizers pledge to supply 40 million doses for Covax.







