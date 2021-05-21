The BBC faces serious questions about Martin Bashir’s employment

The BBC is facing serious questions as to why Martin Bashir returned to a prominent role and was subsequently promoted despite lengthy allegations of fraud over Princess Diana’s interview.

Julian Knight MP, chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee, said he was writing to CEO Tim Davie to ask why Mr Bashir was re-hired by the corporation in 2016 despite Lord Dysons report this week was a serious breach of editorial rules which was later covered up.

There are still serious questions left to be answered, Knight said. Why was Martin Bashir hired, with the BBC knowing what they knew?

I want to know how the BBC can assure the committee that there can no longer be a recurrence of the serious failures highlighted by the Dyson report.

Earlier, former BBC News director James Harding sidestepped questions about whether then-CEO Lord Hall who led the original investigation sadly ineffective had any role in the job recovery.

Recommended < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Interview with Diana: A look at the key moment in time < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> What does the future hold for the BBC? < style="display:block;padding-top:68.2927%"/> Martin Bashirs most controversial documentaries, from Diana to Michael Jackson

In a scathing interview aired on BBC News, Mr Harding said he regretted Mr Bashir had returned to the corporation because he had done the hardest things for everyone.

But he was visibly embarrassed when asked if Lord Hall had informed him of the early investigation into Mr Bashir.

“What I was saying is that BBC News hired Martin Bashir and so the responsibility for that lies with me,” he said.

Mr Davie, meanwhile, has written to staff at the BBC, saying lessons should be learned after the report was published, adding that the findings were particularly troubling in light of corporate commitment to honesty.

Personally, I’m deeply proud of the BBC I run today, as I know you all are, he wrote. We should all be proud to continue to work for the world’s leading public service broadcasters.

Right now, the best way to build and maintain our reputation is to continue to deliver exceptional work across the organization, gaining the trust of the audience. Thank you all for continuing to achieve this as we go through this demanding period.

We have a lot to reflect on. I know we now have significantly stronger processes and governance to ensure that an event like this does not happen again. However we also need to learn lessons and continue to improve.

Mr Bashir left the BBC in 1999, four years after him Panorama interview with the Princess of Wales, to join ITV. In 2016 he returned as the BBC’s religious affairs correspondent, before becoming editor of religion.

Earlier this month, he stepped down from the role and left the BBC, citing health reasons following the complications of Covid-19, shortly before the Dyson report was published.

I can’t help but feel that the fact that he was hired back in 2016 has made things harder for everyone, so I’m sorry he was, Mr. Harding said.

The Lord Dysons report, as I understand it and as I read it, has spoken clearly to Lord Hall to some extent. In terms of employment, the employment was done by BBC News. I ran BBC News; the responsibility for it rests with me.

Lord Dyson did not investigate why Mr Bashir was reinstated by the BBC because he did not consider him closely related to his terms of reference.

A BBC spokesman said Mr Bashirs’ post was completed following a competitive interview process, adding: “Now of course we have the Dyson report. We do not have it then. [Mr Bashir] has resigned from the BBC. There was no reward.

Ministers captured Lord Dysons’ findings to make it clear that changes to BBC oversight would be discussed in a forthcoming review.

They are known to be considering appointing a new staff board with more former editors and journalists to judge on BBC production complaints.

But the move would come between what is widely seen as a cultural war against other British institutions and after the recent appointment of an old Tory to the existing board.

Richard Ayre, a former member of the BBC Trust, condemned Martin Bashirs’ now infamous interview as embarrassing but raised doubts about the motives of the governments.

I do not know what will be gained by removing another board of governors at the BBC and coming up with something different, unless it happens that politicians want to take an increasingly strict control of the BBC, which of course is always a real, real danger, he said.

The mid-term review of the BBC statute, starting next year, means the devastating findings of the Lord Dysons review could not have come at a worse time, he continued.

“Every government will use a BBC crisis as leverage against the BBC because every government wants to take the BBC under its finger,” he said. Ayre.

Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, echoed these fears, saying: “This historic wrongdoing should not be used as a reason for the government to try and further undermine the BBC’s status as a strong, impartial broadcaster of the sector public.

Any changes to the editorial board should be free from government interference. In the wake of this scandal, we must not forget the fundamental importance of maintaining a strong, independent free press that is able to provide a strong watchdog of the day-to-day government.

The warnings came after Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said the government would consider whether further governance reforms at the BBC are needed in the mid-term charter review.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland noted Mr. Bashirs’ use of fake documents, forgeries, etc., presented in the 127-page Lord Dysons report.

The government has, in light of these serious findings, considered the matter very carefully and comprehensively, Mr Buckland said.

It was also reported that former BBC executive Tim Suter, who was part of the 1996 internal investigation, has resigned from his role on the Ofcom board on the eve of the report.

Metropolitan Police said they would evaluate the report to ensure there is no significant new evidence, having previously decided not to launch a criminal investigation.

And Boris Johnson, on a visit to Portsmouth, said: I am definitely concerned by the findings of the Lord Dysons report. I am very grateful to him for what he has done.

I can only imagine the feelings of the royal family and I very much hope that the BBC will take every possible step to make sure that such a thing never happens again.

In his report, Lord Dyson said fraudster Mr Bashir had used fake bank statements to gain access to Diana before playing with her fears about the royal family to trick her into being interviewed in November 1995.

The tactics had seriously violated the BBC editorial rules, he said.

Michael Grade, a former BBC chairman and a Conservative colleague, called for reform, saying: “It’s time to have a proper editorial board with real powers, reporting to the main board, but with specialized knowledge.

People who are former journalists or have had senior editorial responsibilities in the media, who know the questions to ask and know how to judge what is going on.

Internal government officials insist there is no plan to regulate the BBC’s governance, despite threats from ministers.

Johnsons spokesman insisted the review would only look at corporate governance and regulation, not its editorial independence.