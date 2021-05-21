International
Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Friday
The last:
Some provinces are taking preliminary steps toward reopening amid a promising drop in COVID-19 cases, with one seeking additional help from the federal government as Canadians run their second left pandemic weekend.
IN Ontario, outdoor recreation facilities will reopen with some restrictions on Saturday as outdoor gatherings of up to five people will be allowed again. The province made the announcement Thursday after unveiling a three-step reopening plant that will lift public health restrictions based on vaccination rates and other health indicators in mid-June.
Also, people aged 12 and over in the province will have the right to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccineas of 8 a.m. ET on Sunday through the provincial reservation system and call centers as well as in selected pharmacies, according to a press release issued Friday evening.
The plan comes after health officials say the province’s control over the pandemic is improving due to current health measures. The current home stay order will remain in effect until June 2, with the exception of the announced changes for some outdoor activities.
WATCH | Ontario announces reopening plan on stage:
INManitoba, meanwhile, PremierBrian Pallistersaid he spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday morning and asked for up to 50 critical care nurses and 20 respiratory therapists to assist in the growing fight against COVID-19 numbers.
Pallister is also looking for up to 50 contact trackers from Statistics Canada. The province is catching the third wave of the pandemic and is seeing a record number of new cases and people in intensive care.
Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, who spoke separately with Trudeau, said he is disappointed with the pandemic response of the provincial government to date. “Every week [the government is]”Reacting to the rising number of cases where doctors and many in our community, including myself, have said we need strong proactive measures,” Bowman said.
WATCH | The mayor of Winnipeg calls for help for overcrowded city ICUs:
The mayor reiterated calls to increase fines for people violating public health orders, and said non-core retail businesses should be shut down. Stores are currently allowed to stay open with a capacity of 10 percent.
Provincial health officials said the increase in hospitalizations and intensive care admissions has led to five COVID-19 patients being transferred to hospitals in Ontario this week.
Differences in school in Alberta and Nova Scotia
Alberta, which is seeing a general decline in COVID-19 case numbers, will welcome all K-12 students to classes next week, except those in the Regional Buffalo Wood Municipality.
Home tuition for schools in Wood Buffalo, which includes Fort McMurray, will be extended for another week because case numbers there are not prone to the same levels as other regions, according to the province.
Even with the number of cases declining, it is critical that people stay indoors this weekend, the Alberta health officer said at a news conference on Thursday.
“We are gaining momentum, but it is fragile and we cannot afford to remove it this weekend from following the rules,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw while urging residents to avoid personal interactions with people outside their home, especially inside, and to avoid essential -travels.
As Alberta students return to the classroom,New Scotland is continuing to learn online for the rest of the school year following a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
The province’s top health official said this week that next Victoria’s Day weekend will have to be quiet, similar to last year.
“The variants make this a very different and difficult situation now,” said Dr. Robert Strang.
Campgrounds on provincial parks are closed and private camps probably open only to seasonal campers. People can go to their villa or seasonal camps outside their community, but only if they stay there for the next few months.
– From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 15:00. at
What is happening in Canada around the world
As of 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Canada had reported 1,350,968 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 59,204 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 25,154.
LOOK | Many Canadians remained unsure about the 2nd dose of the vaccine:
As of Thursday, Canada has vaccinated a larger portion of its population with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine than the United States. Statistics from Our world in datashow that 48.52 percent of Canada’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since May 20, compared to 47.89 percent of the U.S. population.
However, the US has pvaccinated ully 37.86 percent of its total population as of May 20, compared to 4.05 percent of Canada’s population, according to our World Data.
New Scotlandreported 84 new COVID-19 cases and two related deaths on Friday.New Brunswick reported 15 new COVID-19 cases, while Chief Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Russell announced a second person in the provincehas died from a rare blood clot associated with the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.
Newfoundland and Labrador reported10 new COVID-19 cases on Friday whilePrince Edward Islandreported a new case.
Quebec reported 752 new cases and ninety deaths. The government is making an incentive to vaccinate people between the ages of 12 and 17, at the time of returning to school under normal conditions next fall.
WATCH | Musicians perform at vaccination clinics in Quebec:
Ontarioreported 1,890 new cases and 27 new deaths Friday. Hospital admissions due to COVID-19 continue to fall, with 1,265 in hospitals across the province, including 715 in the ICU, according to provincial data.
Manitobareported594 new COVID-19 cases and three related deaths Friday. This comes a day after the chief of the public health province Dr. Brent Roussinan announced that manitobans will be banned from meeting outdoors with people from outside their home and that only one person per family will be allowed to enter a business at a given time.
Saskatchewanreported 173 new cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths on Friday.
In the north, Nunavut on Friday reported a new case of COVID-19.
On Thursday,Alberta reported 812 new cases and four additional deaths, while health officials in British Columbia reported 357 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and three additional deaths.
LOOK | COVID-19 restrictions rekindle Canada NHL rivalries:
– From CBC News and The Canadian Press, last updated at 4:55 p.m. at
What is happening around the world
As of Friday afternoon, more than 165.6 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University follow-up chart. The number of global deaths reported was more than 3.4 million.
Pfizer and BioNTech pledged on Friday to distribute one billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to poor countries this year and another billion next year, Pfizer warned at a global health summit on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Gavi vaccine alliance has signed an agreement to buy 200 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson single vaccine in a surge of the UN-backed initiative known as COVAX to distribute vaccines to poor countries.
WATCH | Vaccine makers promise billions of COVID files in the developing world:
INAsia-Pacificregion, India’s confirmed coronavirus remained below record levels in the last 24 hours, but authorities are concerned about a fungal infection attacking those with weak immune systems. Doctors suspect that the sudden increase in mucormycosis, or “black fungus” infection, may be related to the use of steroids to treat COVID-19. May result in breathing problems and coughing up blood.
India reported 4,209 victims of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and 259,591 new confirmed cases. Experts believe that both figures are an understatement.
Taiwan reported 312 new cases confirmed Friday as part of the worst outbreak since the pandemic began. Health Minister Chen Shih-chung says most cases have a clear source, but 72 of the new ones were apparently not related to previous infections.
INAmericas, Argentina will tighten blockade measures to fight a heavy second wave, as daily cases and deaths have reached high levels over the past week.
INEurope, Spain is lifting its restrictions on travelers from the UK starting Monday, saying British tourists play a key role in the Spanish economy. Spanish authorities published the rule change in the government newspaper on Friday. Travel restrictions from Japan were also lifted.
INAfrica, Zimbabwe’s vice president has announced that the government is imposing a two-week blockade on the central city of Kwekwe because the dominant COVID-19 variant in India has been discovered there.
Kenya’s health ministry said it is in talks with vaccine manufacturers such as Johnson & Johnson as it seeks alternatives to AstraZeneca shot after delays in drug shipments from India.
INMiddle East, American drug manufacturer Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Thursday they would supply Turkey with an additional 60m doses of their COVID-19 vaccine. The latest deal also includes an option for an additional 30m doses, which will bring the total number of doses to be supplied to Turkey this year to 120m, the drugmakers said in a joint statement.
–By the Associated Press and Reuters, last updated at 12:45 pm ET
Do you have questions about this story? We are responding as much as we can to the comments.
