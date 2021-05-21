Latin America and the Caribbean exceed 1 million deaths from COVID – PAHO / WHO





Describing the death toll as a tragic milestone, the PAHO Director calls for focus on reducing COVID-19 transmission through proven public health measures and calls for improving regions’ access to vaccines. Washington, DC, May 21, 2021 (PAHO) Director of the Pan American Health Organization Carissa F Etienne of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reported today that more than one million people in Latin America and the Caribbean have died from the disease and called on the world to intensify efforts to improve regions’ access to vaccines. More than one million lives have been cut short due to COVID-19. This is a tragic historical moment for everyone in the region, said Dr. Etienne. This pandemic is never over and is hitting Latin America and the Caribbean hard, affecting our health, our economies and our entire societies. However, only about 3% of our citizens have been vaccinated. According to figures reported by countries as of May 21, 2021, 1,001,781 people have died as a result of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Latin America and the Caribbean. Almost 89% of deaths occurred in five countries: Brazil (44.3%), Mexico (22.1%), Colombia (8.3%), Argentina (7.3) and Peru (6.7%). Three percent of deaths were concentrated in Central America and 1% in the Caribbean. The region is an epicenter of COVID-19 suffering. It should also be an epicenter for vaccination, Dr Etienne said. More than 153.5 million people are immunized in the Americas, but only 21.6% of them are in Latin America and the Caribbean. In contrast, in the United States, vaccination has been widespread and significant improvements have already been observed, said Dr. Etienne. Nearly half of Americans have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, and nearly 85% of those over the age of 85 are fully protected, and the result has been a sharp reduction in COVID-19 infections, deaths and hospitalizations, she said. The progress seen in the US is a testament to the power of safe and effective COVID vaccines, but underscores the vital importance of accelerating vaccine access across our region so that other countries can fully immunize their populations. , she continued. We urgently need more vaccines for Latin America and the Caribbean, a region that has been heavily tested by this pandemic. She praised countries that have shown willingness to donate tens of millions of overdoses of vaccine and called on other countries to follow suit. We urge countries with additional doses to consider donating a significant portion of these to the Americas, where these rescue doses are much needed and will be used immediately, she said. PAHO has distributed more than 12 million doses of vaccines procured by COVAX to countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. Another 770,000 doses are on their way to Central American and Caribbean countries. Dr Etienne also urged people to continue to monitor public health measures including masks, social distance, hand hygiene and ventilation of enclosed spaces when possible. She urged people to get vaccinated when called upon by national governments, adding, Vaccines are safe and effective and a key tool to stop this pandemic. contacts Daniel Epstein

Nancy Nusser

Sebastin Oliel

Ashley Baldwin

Nadia Peimbert-Rappaport

[email protected]

