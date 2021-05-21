Pentagon chief unable to speak to Chinese military leaders despite repeated efforts





US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin poses as he arrives for a meeting of US, British, French and German foreign ministers for Afghanistan at NATO Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 14, 2021. Kenzo Tribouillard / Pool via Reuters / File Photo

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has so far been unable to speak to China’s top general, despite numerous attempts to establish talks, U.S. defense officials said Friday. Relations between China and the United States have become increasingly strained, with the world’s two largest economies colliding for everything from Taiwan and China’s human rights record to its military activity in the South China Sea. Despite tensions and heated rhetoric, U.S. military officials have long sought to have open lines of communication with their Chinese counterparts to be able to mitigate potential flares or deal with any accidents. “The military relationship is tense, there is no question about it. It is very difficult to know how much this strain reflects, as much as it is just Chinese carelessness,” said a US defense official. “But of course we want to have a dialogue. We just want to make sure we have a dialogue at the right level,” the official added, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Chinese Embassy in Washington could not be reached immediately for comment. A second U.S. official said there was a debate in President Joe Biden’s administration over whether Austin should speak to China Central Military Commission Vice President Xu Qiliang or Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe. Xu is seen as having more power and influence over Chinese President Xi Jinping. Austin would have had a chance to meet with Wei in Singapore later this month during a conference attended by defense ministers from the region, but the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Unsuccessful attempts by the Pentagon to contact the Chinese were first reported by the Financial Times. Late last year, senior Chinese and US defense officials held talks on crisis communication. While there have been no high-level military talks since Biden took office in January, senior diplomats from both countries met in Alaska in March. These talks began angrily and yielded no diplomatic progress. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos