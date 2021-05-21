International
High Court Judge Rosalie Abella speaks lovingly of the family as she hears the latest case
OTTAWA – Before hearing her latest case in the Supreme Court on Friday, Justice Rosalie Abella recalled many opportunities she welcomed into her disastrous career, but retained the most cordial words for her family.
Abella’s mandatory retirement will take place on July 1, her 75th birthday. However, she will continue to work for six months on trials in cases she has heard.
Chief Justice Richard Wagner thanked Abella for being a champion of equality rights, playing an important role in developing the jurisprudence of the courts in this and other areas with passion, dedication and boundless energy.
Wagner noted that she is also a passionate musician and art collector, whose office is filled with beautiful pieces.
Legend has it that Justice Abellas’s enthusiasm for hanging a piece of this art himself, using a very long ladder, explains why she had to use a cane on the day of the swearing-in ceremony.
Born of Holocaust survivors, Abella came to Canada with her family as a refugee.
She was appointed to the Supreme Court 17 years ago after serving on the Ontario Family Court and the provincial Court of Appeal.
She recalled Friday that friends tried to persuade her to accept the appointment in family court, suggesting she wait for a seat on the federal court bench.
People like me women, Jewish immigrants, refugees were not exactly assigned to the group bench, Abella said.
So, really, all I aspired to do when I finished law school with five other women was to be a really good lawyer. But if someone wanted to make me a judge, who would I say no to? After all, immigrants live for opportunities, not rights.
Abella was the author of a study in Ontario on access to legal services by people with disabilities and was the sole commissioner of a 1984 Royal Federal Commission on Labor Equality, expressing the term employment equality.
Abella served as chair of the Ontario Labor Relations Board and later the Provincial Law Reform Commission, and she became a visiting professor at McGill University in Montreals.
It was chutzpah in full flight, she said about the wonderful opportunities to learn about the law, about people, about politics, about life.
Abella suggested her story parallel to that of a generation who questioned who was in the mainstream and who was not.
And if they were not, why not? We questioned the role of women, people with disabilities, indigenous peoples, race, religion, gender identities, bilingualism, multiculturalism and the role of the law itself, she said.
And all of this led us to question the role of the courts, because all the social, political and economic upheavals that were happening around us would mean that judges could no longer be merely defenders of the status quo. We had to accept that justice was the rule of law in life, not just the rule of law in fact.
Her life in law has been intellectually fulfilled, Abella said, but her real life the life of her heart relies on the love she feels for her family.
She and husband Irving Abella, an accomplished historian, have two sons, Jacob and Zachary, both lawyers.
Thank you for filling my life with so much love, pride, gratitude and happiness, she said of her extended family.
My last thoughts are with two people who are not here, but are always with me. This day, like everything else in my life, would not have been possible without my parents.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 21, 2021.
