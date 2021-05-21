Goa court acquits journalist Tarun Tejpal of rape charges





PANAJI, May 21:

A Goa court on Friday acquitted journalist Tarun Tejpal of sexually assaulting a former colleague.

Tejpal, the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka, was charged with sexually assaulting a colleague inside the elevator of a luxury hotel in Goa in 2013.

Extra hearing judge Kshama Joshi acquitted Tejpal, who was present in court along with his family members when the verdict was handed down at around 10.45am.

The court has acquitted Tejpal of all charges. A detailed order regarding him will be made available later in the day, lawyer Suhas Velip, new to lawyer Rajiv Gomes, who represented Tejpal in court, told reporters.

Gomes, who defended Taypal in the case, died of COVID-19 last week.

Following the court ruling, the prosecution said it would challenge the order in the high court.

The court had previously postponed the announcement of the decision in the case in three cases, citing various reasons. The court would issue the verdict on April 27, but the judge had postponed it to May 12. On May 12, he was further postponed to May 19. However, he was again postponed to May 21st.

Following the verdict, a statement issued by Tejpal was read to the media by his daughter Tara outside the courthouse in the town of Mapusa near Panaji, in which he thanked the court for its rigorous, impartial and honest trial.

The last seven and a half years have been traumatic for my family as we have dealt with the catastrophic consequences of these false accusations in every aspect of our personal, professional and public lives, he said. We have felt the beginning of the state, but throughout it we have fully cooperated with the Goa police and the legal system, through hundreds of court proceedings, he said.

Tejpal said that he and his family have consistently followed every mandate of due process and have been respected by every principle of law as defined in the Constitution.

We have also tried to support any etiquette expected in a case like this, he said. Respectfully with deep respect I thank this court for its rigorous, impartial and honest judgment and for its thorough review of CCTV footage and other recorded empirical material, Tejpal added.

He also recalled his late lawyer Gomes as a dynamic and brilliant lawyer.

Speaking to reporters, public prosecutor Francis Tavora said the court order of the hearing will be challenged in the high court. (PTI)

Once we receive the detailed written order, we will approach the high court challenging it, he said.

Goa police had registered an FIR against Tejpal in November 2013, after which he was arrested.

The Goa Crime Branch had filed an indictment against Tejpal, who has been out on bail since May 2014.

He faced trial under Articles 341 of the IPC (wrongful limitation), 342 (wrongful imprisonment), 354 (assault or criminal force intended to provoke modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault) or the use of criminal force against a woman for the purpose of undressing), 376 (2) (f) (a person in a position of authority over women committing rape) and 376 (2) k) (rape by a person in a position control). (PTI)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos