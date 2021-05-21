Malaysia to impose stricter measures on MCO, SE Asia News & Top Stories





KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia announced yesterday that it will strengthen the implementation of ongoing movement curbs, including increasing restrictions on the economic and social sectors. The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that details on additional measures to combat the Covid-19 crisis will be announced by Senior Minister (Security Group) Ismail Sabri Yaakob at a press conference today. The announcement followed a meeting of the National Security Council, an agency led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, which decides on Covid-19 protocols. Malaysia recorded a record 6,806 daily cases on Thursday and 59 people died on the same day, also a record. The country yesterday reported 6,493 cases and 50 casualties. Malaysia is in its second week of a four-week national blockade, called a Motion Control Order (MCO), which will last until June 7, but it has failed to slow the rise in cases and deaths. Most factories are allowed to stay open and many office workers may choose to go to work. Shopping malls have remained open and while dinners are not allowed, online delivery and distribution is allowed. In its attempt to slow the peak in cases, the government in recent weeks has imposed targeted blockages, called an Improved MCO, usually involving a village, several apartment blocks or a group of factories. These areas are usually fenced with barbed wire to prevent the evacuation of those inside, while officials conduct health checks for each resident. Such Reinforced MCOs have been imposed for two weeks in several localities in the states of Perak, Kelantan, Pahang, Sabah and Sarawak and in areas in the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur hit by the Covid-19 case.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos