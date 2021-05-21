Kim Jong Un Stops Chinese Medicine in Hospitals in North Korean Capital After Officer’s Death





North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has reportedly banned Chinese-made medicines at major hospitals in the country’s capital following the death of a senior government official. According to the South Korean-based news website NK ditor, a senior official who was part of the country’s economic bureaucracy died earlier this month after receiving a dose of cocarboxylase, a Chinese-made drug commonly used to treat fatigue. The official, who was not named by the news press, is said to have been a trusted bureaucrat who had worked in the country’s economic sector since the nation was run by Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il. He was being treated for a heart-related illness and high blood pressure at Pyongyang Medical College Hospital when he died. It is not clear if the husband’s death was the result of carboxylase injection, Daily NK said. However, according to the news, Kim got angry after learning that the official may have died as a result of Chinese medicine. The North Korean leader responded by expressing grief over the loss of such a “talented official” and then ordered that Chinese medical products be “removed” from all major hospitals in Pyongyang, the Daily NK said. The ban reportedly includes an order that all Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines should be removed from ongoing analysis. Instead, the leader said, research activities should now focus on producing the country’s coronavirus vaccine. Newsweek was unable to independently support the Daily NK report on Friday. North Korea has already suffered from a shortage of food and medicine imports since it tightly closed its borders last year with the pandemic attack. Although Beijing has historically been North Korea’s closest foreign partner, the country’s trade with China shrank by nearly 80 percent last year after the nation sealed its borders. Guardian reported. “North Korea’s economy is on the brink of a major recession,” Jiro Ishimaru, who heads Osaka-based Japan-based Asia Press website and runs a network of citizen journalists in North Korea, told Guardian earlier this month. “A lot of people are suffering,” Ishimaru added. “I have spoken to contacts who say there are more people begging for food and money in the markets and an increase in the number of homeless people. There is also a desperate need for antibiotics and other medicines.” Meanwhile, the nation has repeatedly claimed that it has not registered a single case of coronavirus due to its efforts to quickly close its borders, ban tourism and quarantine tens of thousands of people. U.S. and South Korean officials have cast serious doubt on the allegations, suggesting that thousands of people in the country have contracted the virus. Newsweek contacted China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comments on the drug ban but did not hear in time for publication.

