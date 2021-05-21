Sunderlal Bahuguna: Gandhian pioneer of Indian environmentalism, soul behind Chipko

Sunderlal Bahuguna, the Gandhian who was the driving force behind the legendary Chipko movement against deforestation that marked an important moment in the Indian environment, underwent Covid at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rishikesh on 12.05 on Friday. He was 94 years old.

Bahuguna was hospitalized on May 8 and was on life support. A statement from AIIMS-Rishikesh said he had concomitant diseases, including diabetes and hypertension, and was affected by Covid pneumonia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the destruction of Bahuguna as a monumental loss to the nation. He manifested our age-old ethos of living in harmony with nature. His simplicity and spirit of compassion will never be forgotten, he posted on Twitter.

President Ram Nath Kovind described Bahuguna as a legend in its own right, which made conservation a movement of peoples.

Born on January 9, 1927 in the village of Maroda in Tehran, now a district in Uttarakhand Bahugunas life was devoted to social causes, activism and writing. He participated in the Independence movement and later was part of the Vinoba Bhaves Sarvodaya movement.

Over the decades, his name has been closely associated with environmental issues in particular, the Chipko movement and protests against the construction of the Tehran dam from 1980 to 2004. Bahuguna Gandhian’s protest methods and hunger strike against the dam defined the Tehran movement for more than two decades .

After the Chipko movement in the 1970s, he gave the message across the globe that ecology and ecosystem are more important. He was of the opinion that ecology and economics should go together. He was also a follower of Gandhian values ​​in food, dress and demeanor and celebrated January 26 and August 15 as festivals. He held a fast at Shaheed Diwas, said Dehradun-based environmentalist Anil Prakash Joshi.

Joshi, who is an Padma Bhushan award winner, had worked closely with Bahuguna in his last years. Bahuguna himself was awarded Padma Vibhushan in 2009. In 1981, he had refused to accept Padma Shri over the governments’ refusal to cancel the Tehran Dam project despite his protests.

Historian Dr. Shekhar Pathak, founder of the Peoples Association for the Study of the Himalayas and author of the recently published Chipko Movement a People’s History, said he first met Bahuguna in 1974. Four years ago, a flood along the Alakananda River had sparked discussions about the mass tree-cutting, and the Chipko movement had begun to spread across the state.

At that time, Sunderlalji had started what would become a four-month padayatra through Tehri, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Almora. I was an MA student at the time I lived in Almora. In the winter of 1974, he arrived in Chamoli. He asked us students and young activists. He told us he felt we would work to improve people, Pathak said.

Pathak joined the padayatra along with hundreds of other local journalists, students, teachers, artists and villagers. It was a great message he gave us it was impossible to really get to know a region just by reading books. As students read extensively, it was during our travels to more remote areas that we began to understand community issues, he said.

His second message was the interdependence of human communities and nature on how human lives are complicated by forests, rivers, and the desert. We left Nepal for the Himachal border. The 1974 Padayatra was life-changing for all those who participated in what we would continue to do, Pathak said.

At this time, while Bahuguna was working on environmental issues, his main focus was on threatening alcoholism in the hills and empowering Dalits. It was Bahuguna’s work that led to the Dalits entering temples in the district of Tehran. He continued to establish an ashram for the Dalits, especially for women.

Veteran environmentalist Chandi Prasad Bhatt, who was among those who led the Chipko movement in Chamoli, said the anti-alcohol movement from 1968 led to the state government banning the sale of alcohol in 1971.

The Chipko movement was halted during the Emergency, but when it reappeared in 1977, Bahuguna emerged as one of its longest-serving leaders.

The Chipko movement was a series of rural movements centered around living, which depended heavily on forests. Sunderlalji understood this and affirmed that our movements must be critically in line with our needs. He was a strong communicator and the high and mighty listened to him. He carried the discourse of environment, forestry and ecology to the rest of the country and set it on an international stage, said Dr Ravi Chopra, director, Institute of Peoples Science, Dehradun.

According to historian and environmentalist Lokesh Ohridi, the Chipko movement began as an agitation against trees cut down by forest contractors. The protesters thought that their forests and springs belonged to them and they should get a share of the revenue generated. The movement took another turn under it (Bahuguna). He stressed that the protection of trees should not be seen in financial terms, Ohrid said.