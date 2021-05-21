Maharashtra CM seeks cyclone assistance from Del; where the prime minister, asks Sena | Mumbai News





Chief Uddhav Thackeray CM Uddhav Thackeray, on a cyclone-hit daily tour Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts on Friday, called for central help citing the severity of the devastation. He did not immediately announce any state relief and said compensation would be provided after reviewing the loss assessment report.

His request for central assistance was amplified by Shiv Sena spokesman Saamna, who questioned the Maharashtra’s man-made treatment, noting that the Prime Minister visited only Gujarat and announced Rs 1,000 crore assistance and requested Rs 2,000 crore. Stressing that Mumbai contributes Rs 2.5 crore income to the Center, the daily said: Keeping this in mind, we can hope that Dillishwar (the ruling party in the Center) will provide at least 2,000 Cro relief to people affected by cyclone in Konkan.

Speaking in Pune, Deputy Prime Minister Ajit Pawar also said that Prime Minister Modi should have visited Maharashtra and other affected countries, except Gujarat, and announced aid to all, not just Gujarat. The meeting was scheduled, but it was canceled at the last minute, he said.

After studying the village of Wayari in Malvan and the village of Nivati ​​in Sindhudurg and speaking to people affected by the cyclone, Thackeray said climate change is leading to recurrent cyclone cases in Konkan and is becoming an aid guide. Central assistance for permanent infrastructure along the coast will be sought to reduce cyclone damage. Underground cabling is required to avoid power outages and shelters should be built to house people evacuated during cyclones, he said. Last year, Cyclone Nisarga crashed off the coast of Maharashtra and caused extensive damage.

Answering a question at BJP Devendra Fadnavis claiming the CM was making political comments on the tournament, Thackeray said. I am not the leader of the opposition. I’m not irritated. Later, in an excavation at PM, he added: I am doing ground tours and not doing air observations.

Saamna also tore up Fadnavis, saying: Fadnavis should also strongly seek help from the Center keeping aside political differences as he is a leader of Maharashtra.

Referring to the tragedy of the explosion of many lives lost while a ship sank off the coast of Mumbai, she said: Even after the tragic incident, the Prime Minister visited only Gujarat with an air poll and left, which is painful.

After assessing the damage, Thackeray said: Compensation based on the loss assessment report will be announced. He urged officials to expedite the damage assessment and submit a report ensuring that no affected person was left out. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos