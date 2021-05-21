Black Mushrooms: Bihar requires 50k ambitious bottles from the Center | Patna News





PATNA: With the number of cases of black fungus or mucormycosis in Covid patients reaching 101 by Friday afternoon, the state government has requested 50,000 bottles of Ambisome injections from the Center.

Special duty officer in the health department, Kumar Ravi, said as this injection was very effective against black fungus, the state government has requested it from the Government of India. He said 5,000 vials were urgently needed.

Meanwhile, the number of patients with mucormycosis arriving at Patna hospitals has increased to 101. Three such patients have lost their lives.

Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Patna (AIIMS-P) Dr PK Singh said the total number of patients admitted to the hospital had increased to 45. He said the Ambisome injection provided by the state government was being used under the main line of treatment.

AIIMS joint officer Dr Sanjeev Kumar said while three people were released, two died from this deadly fungal infection.

It is remarkable that while most of the serious patients with Covid came from urban areas such as Patna, Muzaffarpur and Gaya, those who arrived at the OPD or were referred by other hospitals with symptoms of black fungus hailed from sub-urban and rural areas, he said. Sanjeev.

Another important hospital, the Instira Institute of Medical Sciences Indira Gandhi (IGIMS), had registered 39 cases of mucormycosis as of Friday evening.

His medical supervisor Dr Manish Mandal said, while 28 patients were Covid negative with fungal infection, 10 had both Covid and mucormycosis. A suspected case was admitted on Friday.

Dr Mandal said the timely availability of the liposomal injection Amphotericin B (Ambisome) from the health department would be a great help as this injection is very effective in treating black fungus. Depending on the severity of the infection, different doses of injection are being given to patients, he said.

There were 11 patients with black fungus at Paras HMRI Hospital. One of them was released after treatment. No casualties due to fungal infection have been reported at this hospital.

However, of the seven mucormycosis patients admitted to Ruban Hospital, one has died, said hospital managing director Dr Satyajeet Singh.

Although the number was low, the hospital has designated special beds for black fungus cases. There is every possibility of increasing the number of patients with mucormycosis from remote countries of the state as many had been in prolonged use of steroids and oxygen in unhygienic condition, he said.







