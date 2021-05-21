The vast Antarctic iceberg can cross the ocean for years





This image of materials provided by the European Space Agency (ESA) shows a representation of the size of an iceberg born on the western side of the Ronne Ice Shelf, lying on the Weddell Sea in Antarctica. A wide iceberg that split from Antarctica earlier this month could cross the ocean for years before shattering and melting, an ESA scientist said on Friday, May 21, 2021. Spotted in recent images of captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, the iceberg is about 170 km long and 25 km wide, and is slightly larger than the Spanish island of Majorca. Credit: ESA through AP

A wide iceberg that exploded in Antarctica earlier this month could have plunged into the ocean for several years before shattering and melting, a scientist from the European Space Agency said on Friday. The iceberg, dubbed the A-76, is more than 40 times larger than Paris, or about 73 times larger than Manhattan, making it the largest currently at sea. It was first spotted by scientists in the British Antarctic Survey and confirmed by the U.S. National Ice Center using images taken by the European Space Agency’s Sentinel 1A satellite. Mark Drinkwater, a senior scientist at the space agency, said that while icebergs regularly spawn from Antarctic ice shelves, the region where the A-76 detached had seen relatively little change in recent decades. “Becomeshte has become a poster child, obviously, and there will be a lot of attention to it,” he said of the 4,320-square-kilometer (1,668-square-kilometer) floating ice island. The A-76 will eventually escape the Weddel Sea around Antarctica and relocate to the South Atlantic, but that voyage could take years, Drinkwater said. “We have seen icebergs that can take up to 18 years to be tracked around Antarctica if they stay in relatively cold waters,” he said. “But it is likely that once this thing is discharged from the Weddel Sea into the South Atlantic, it will disintegrate fairly quickly.” The even larger A-68 iceberg that spawned from the Larsen C ice shelf of Antarctica in 2017 disappeared earlier this year Drinkwater said the satellites have helped scientists keep track of changes occurring on the vast but largely uninhabited continent that would otherwise go unnoticed. “The continent that everyone thinks of as a benign, frozen part of a world that never changes is actually very dynamic,” he said, adding that the increase in spawning activity in parts of Antarctica monitored from space over 30 recent years can be attributed to climate change Antarctic ice shelves regularly lose large chunks at sea even when fresh ice forms inland, a process that Drinkwater compares to a paid and constantly withdrawn bank account. “Parts of Antarctica are lagging behind, and this is largely due to rising temperatures or major spawning events that have removed the ice and destabilized the ice shelves themselves,” he said. “Climate is responsible for these changes. And, for a longer period of time, of course, it will have far-reaching implications in different places around Antarctica.” Image: Meet the largest iceberg in the world 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission. citation: The great Antarctic iceberg can cross the ocean for years (2021, May 21), retrieved May 21, 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-05-vast-antarctic-iceberg-drift- ocean.html This document is subject to copyright. Except for any appropriate action for the purposes of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without our written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos