Micro-suite apartment building to provide dignified on-site support homes in Winnipeg

Construction begins this summer on a modern, dignified and supportive living space, created to help more Manitobans from addictions and homelessness.

A partnership between the Pollard family and all three levels of government will give people experiencing homelessness an affordable housing solution in the Winnipeg Centennial area.

Pollard’s Home First Winnipeg family, a nonprofit charity corporation created to provide affordable housing for the homeless population of Winnipeg, the micro-suite-run project.

“We have done an excellent job in the housing environment in this city in a short time,” John Pollard, co-CEO of Pollard Banknote and president of Home First, told a news conference Friday.

But it is not like having a home, he said.

“You go there and they evict you at eight in the morning. It’s not your house and we need a house.”

The $ 8 million joint venture will include contributions from all levels of government, as well as $ 3.9 million from the Pollard family.

Federal and provincial governments will provide more than $ 1.1 million through the Canada-Manitoba National Housing Strategy 2019 Housing Agreement. The $ 450 million 10-year bilateral agreement was created to build, repair, and protect social and community housing. .

A $ 100,000 grant from the federal housing strategy and a $ 100,000 capital grant from the City of Winnipeg will also be provided.

Furthermore, $ 800,000 will come from the bilateral agreement on the Common Health Priorities.

Common Health will provide operational funding, including employment assistance housing and income assistance and meal benefit payments, Canada-Manitoba housing benefit rent subsidy and money from the bilateral mental health and addiction agreement.

“Our government recognizes that providing housing for vulnerable individuals and families is a complex issue that requires cooperation at all levels of government, stakeholders and the community,” said Family Minister Rochelle Squires, who is also responsible for the possibility of achievement.

Each micro-suite will have a private bathroom and small kitchen space, as shown in this plan of a typical suite by Prairie Architects. (Architects of Prairie)

The Home First Winnipeg project will be a three-story building at 390 Ross Ave. with 47 micro apartments for people experiencing homelessness, struggling with addiction and / or mental health issues or escaping domestic violence. The building includes 15 units with projects accessible to people with disabilities.

The project is driven by a first housing philosophy that seeks to shelter vulnerable people first and then provide other assistance. Residents will not be required to live a prudent lifestyle, but will have mental health, addiction support and healing staff on site 24/7. These additional services are known as wrapped support.

The building will be fenced and landscaped with a garden and community patio.

While each occupant will have an apartment with a bathroom, as well as a stove, sink and refrigerator, the building is designed with shared living space, with a commercial kitchen and dining area on the main floor, as well as a living room, TV and game rooms. There will also be a round room for indigenous cultural activities.

The Homeless End Winnipeg has reported that more than 70 percent of people experiencing homelessness are indigenous.

Dan Vandal, MP for St. Boniface-St. Vital, said the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the urgent need to help people in need in the community with basic housing.

“This pandemic has really underscored the importance of home as a sanctuary in times of crisis,” Vandal said.

Between April 2020 and March 2021, the Department of Households and various community organizations sheltered 1,746 vulnerable people experiencing varying levels of homelessness, the province said.

“We believe that while everyone deserves a chance to succeed, it starts and starts with having an affordable place to call a home appliance that is safe and secure,” said Adam Vaughan, the minister’s parliamentary secretary. federal family, children and social development.