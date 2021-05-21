Deaths from COVID-19 in Latin America exceed 1 million as the spread of the disease worsens

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The death toll from COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean exceeded 1 million people on Friday, according to a Reuters list, with the worsening pandemic in the world with the highest death rate per capita banori. .

Flowers are seen in the grave of a person who died of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease at Parque Taruma Cemetery in Manaus, Brazil May 20, 2021. Photo taken May 20, 2021. REUTERS / Bruno Kelly

From the dusty highlands of Bolivia to the Brazilian metropolis of So Paulo, the pandemic has flooded unfunded healthcare systems as it quickly spread across nations where many people survive by word of mouth and have been unable to get stuck.

In Peru, one of the worst-hit nations in the region, COVID-19 patients have died in the crowded hospital corridors of the capital Lima. Deep in the Amazon jungles of Brazil, many residents of the city of Manaus have died at home without oxygen to fill their damaged lungs after supplies ran out there this year.

With cases falling in Europe, Asia and North America and flat in Africa, South America is the only region where new infections are growing rapidly over a per capita, according to Our World in Data. Although India is currently battling through one of the world’s worst outbreaks in pandemics.

On average in May, 31% of COVID-19 deaths worldwide were in Latin America and the Caribbean – home to only 8.4% of the global population.

Doctors and epidemiologists say the coronavirus pandemic surprised unprepared governments last year and its impact has been exacerbated by leaders who downplayed its gravity and failed to ensure timely supplies of vaccines.

The top eight countries that recorded the most COVID-19 deaths per capita over the past week were all in Latin America.

“Instead of preparing for the pandemic, we minimized the disease, saying that tropical heat would inactivate the virus,” he said. Francisco Moreno Sanchez, head of the COVID-19 program at one of Mexico’s leading hospitals and a critic of governments’ vaccination plan.

“Unfortunately, we are among the most affected regions, where pandemic treatment has been more misguided, and we are now suffering the consequences,” the epidemiologist told Reuters.

BRAZIL HIT HIT

With the continuing increase in the number of dead, gravediggers in some places have been forced to expand cemeteries with new graves one after another. In a break with the regions, mostly traditional Catholic culture, the dead are often buried with little or no relatives there to say goodbye.

Most of the deaths – more than 446,000 – have occurred in Brazil, which became an epicenter of the coronavirus this year with the second deadliest outbreak outside the United States, though it looks likely to be overtaken soon by India.

Brazil recorded 2,215 new deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Friday, pushing Latin America in total to over 1 million victims of COVID-19.

The government of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a vaccine skeptic and opponent of blockages, is being investigated by a parliamentary committee for failing to plan a national movement against COVID-19 and failing to purchase vaccines on time.

Brazil remains the third most affected country in the world in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases, after only India and the United States. It has the highest death toll in the region, followed by Mexico and Colombia, which together represent about 74% of all deaths in Latin America.

The daily death toll in South America had slowed in May to 3,872, from an average of 4,558 people in April, according to a Reuters analysis. But cases are on the rise again and deaths are a residual indicator, usually rising weeks after an increase in new infections.

Vaccinations in South America lag behind in most parts of the world. In South America, only 15% of people have received at least one dose compared to 28% in Europe and 34% in North America. Only Asia and Africa are lower by 5% and 1%, respectively, according to Our World in data up to 19 May.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has criticized the apparent gaps in access to COVID-19 vaccines in Latin America, compared to the United States, which has had the largest share of the 400 million doses administered so far in the United States.

Only three percent of Latin Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We urgently need more vaccines, PAHO director Carissa Etienne told reporters this week.

Vaccine supplies have been slow to reach most countries and inoculation programs have been disorganized in some.

Vaccination has lacked strategic planning, said pediatric surgeon Kurt Paulsen, who runs a vaccination site in Bolivia. At first they brought a lot of different vaccines without information to tell people what they were being injected with.