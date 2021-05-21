International
Deaths from COVID-19 in Latin America exceed 1 million as the spread of the disease worsens
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The death toll from COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean exceeded 1 million people on Friday, according to a Reuters list, with the worsening pandemic in the world with the highest death rate per capita banori. .
From the dusty highlands of Bolivia to the Brazilian metropolis of So Paulo, the pandemic has flooded unfunded healthcare systems as it quickly spread across nations where many people survive by word of mouth and have been unable to get stuck.
In Peru, one of the worst-hit nations in the region, COVID-19 patients have died in the crowded hospital corridors of the capital Lima. Deep in the Amazon jungles of Brazil, many residents of the city of Manaus have died at home without oxygen to fill their damaged lungs after supplies ran out there this year.
With cases falling in Europe, Asia and North America and flat in Africa, South America is the only region where new infections are growing rapidly over a per capita, according to Our World in Data. Although India is currently battling through one of the world’s worst outbreaks in pandemics.
On average in May, 31% of COVID-19 deaths worldwide were in Latin America and the Caribbean – home to only 8.4% of the global population.
Doctors and epidemiologists say the coronavirus pandemic surprised unprepared governments last year and its impact has been exacerbated by leaders who downplayed its gravity and failed to ensure timely supplies of vaccines.
The top eight countries that recorded the most COVID-19 deaths per capita over the past week were all in Latin America.
“Instead of preparing for the pandemic, we minimized the disease, saying that tropical heat would inactivate the virus,” he said. Francisco Moreno Sanchez, head of the COVID-19 program at one of Mexico’s leading hospitals and a critic of governments’ vaccination plan.
“Unfortunately, we are among the most affected regions, where pandemic treatment has been more misguided, and we are now suffering the consequences,” the epidemiologist told Reuters.
BRAZIL HIT HIT
With the continuing increase in the number of dead, gravediggers in some places have been forced to expand cemeteries with new graves one after another. In a break with the regions, mostly traditional Catholic culture, the dead are often buried with little or no relatives there to say goodbye.
Most of the deaths – more than 446,000 – have occurred in Brazil, which became an epicenter of the coronavirus this year with the second deadliest outbreak outside the United States, though it looks likely to be overtaken soon by India.
Brazil recorded 2,215 new deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said on Friday, pushing Latin America in total to over 1 million victims of COVID-19.
The government of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a vaccine skeptic and opponent of blockages, is being investigated by a parliamentary committee for failing to plan a national movement against COVID-19 and failing to purchase vaccines on time.
Brazil remains the third most affected country in the world in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases, after only India and the United States. It has the highest death toll in the region, followed by Mexico and Colombia, which together represent about 74% of all deaths in Latin America.
The daily death toll in South America had slowed in May to 3,872, from an average of 4,558 people in April, according to a Reuters analysis. But cases are on the rise again and deaths are a residual indicator, usually rising weeks after an increase in new infections.
Vaccinations in South America lag behind in most parts of the world. In South America, only 15% of people have received at least one dose compared to 28% in Europe and 34% in North America. Only Asia and Africa are lower by 5% and 1%, respectively, according to Our World in data up to 19 May.
The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has criticized the apparent gaps in access to COVID-19 vaccines in Latin America, compared to the United States, which has had the largest share of the 400 million doses administered so far in the United States.
Only three percent of Latin Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. We urgently need more vaccines, PAHO director Carissa Etienne told reporters this week.
Vaccine supplies have been slow to reach most countries and inoculation programs have been disorganized in some.
Vaccination has lacked strategic planning, said pediatric surgeon Kurt Paulsen, who runs a vaccination site in Bolivia. At first they brought a lot of different vaccines without information to tell people what they were being injected with.
Reporting by Sebastian Rocandio in Rio de Janeiro, Lisa Shumaker in Chicago and Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Written by Anthony Boadle; Edited by Bill Berkrot
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]