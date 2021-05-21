International
Google Maps does not tag Palestine
Claim: No tag for Palestine on Google Maps
In 2016,#PalestineAJu started trending after supporters of the Palestinian cause condemned Google for allegedly removing the word Palestine from Google Maps, according to New York Times.
But Google did not do that because the tagging was never there.
Now, that decision is drawing new attention to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“Attention to show the location of Palestine? The photo was taken by Google maps which is a left-wing company. This should show you something. #Standwithisrael,” reads one May 17 Facebook post.
The post attracted more than 3,500 likes and 900 distributions in the first week. USA TODAY was directed by user for comment, about which they said “America does not recognize (Palestine) as a nation”.
Checking the facts:The viral video does not show Hamas coming to the funeral of the child
No ‘Palestine’ tag on Google Maps
When looking for “Palestine” on Google Maps, the map enlarges the Israel-Palestine region, and the territories of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank are labeled and separated by dashed lines. But there is no label for Palestine.
“As there is no clear consensus among international governing bodies in the territory (Palestine), we can not reliably describe and label its borders on Google Maps at this time,” Google said in an email statement.
Other large mapping companies approach this decision in different ways. When doing a general search for “Palestine”, here is what happens:
- Apple Maps, similar to Google, magnifies the region, but does not label anything like Palestine.
- Hartat Bingidentifies a point on the map and labels it as “Palestine”.
- MapQuestidentifies a point on the map and labels it as “State of Palestine”.
- Hartat Yandexdescribes the borders of Palestine and labels it ‘Palestine’.
Palestine is known as a independent state from the United Nations and its more than 135 members, but is not recognized by the US, according to History. The United Nations considers it as a single occupied entity, but official boundaries are undefined, BBC news reported.
Google said that as part of efforts to provide a more comprehensive map, it published Street View images of the West Coast in 2017, particularly Ramallah, Bethlehem and Jericho.
An onlinepetitionasking Google to add a tag to Palestine has amassed more than 2.1 million signatures on Change.org.
“The initial target was 1 million signatures, which was achieved in July 2020,” said Zak Martin, who created the petition.
Checking the facts:Netanyahu did not deliver a speech thanking Hamas for uniting Israel
Our rating: True
The claim that Palestine is not tagged in Google Maps is TRUE, based on our searches. The company said it shows any controversial border as a broken gray line and includes labels and dashed lines for the Gaza Strip and the West Bank on its maps. A Google statement said the company does not label the borders of Palestine as there is no general agreement on the bodies that make up the territory.
