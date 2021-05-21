Sask privacy watchdog concerns concerns over so-called vaccine passports





“If (governments and businesses) decide to insist on a passport or vaccine certificate, then they need to consider some privacy issues,” said Ron Kruzeniski. Photo by TROY FLEECE / Regina Leader-Post

Content of the article As the Saskatchewan government continues its slow and steady march to inoculate everyone in the province against COVID-19, the provincial privacy commissioner is raising concerns about possible privacy breaches when people are asked to confirm their vaccines to governments and businesses. If they decide to insist on a passport or vaccine certificate, then they need to consider some privacy issues, Ron Kruzeniski told the Leader-Post this week. He joined other provincial privacy commissioners from across Canada in issuing a joint statement on the matter this week. Vaccine passports would allow people to travel and gather again and could support economic recovery by protecting public health, the joint statement read. While such certificates would offer significant public benefits, they would require individuals to disclose personal health information about the vaccine or their immune status in exchange, potentially, for access to goods and services.

Content of the article The commissioners said that a passport / certificate is a violation of civil liberties that should only be obtained after careful consideration. Kruzeniski said governments and businesses should follow special restrictions when choosing to ask a person to verify that they have been vaccinated. The first is that organizations have the legal authority to ask those questions or ask to see a certificate or a passport, he said. After that, Kruzeniski recommended that people who are required to provide their vaccine verification should ask the requesting party: What will you use it for? Will you tell me the purpose of your question? Will you gather the least amount of information possible? And do you need to know my date of birth, my gender, my race, income level, my zip code? Likewise a government or business can use the same questions as self-imposed restrictions. Do you need all of them, or do you just need to see your certificate or passport? he said. Further restrictions should be used after the information is received, he explained. Where and how do you store (information)? And then the questions with whom do you share it? My personal health information, no one solves the last question, once you are done with it, will you destroy it right away? How long do you need it? An additional question worth asking is will you be tempted to use it for another purpose? he said. It is generally seen as a no-no.

The Privacy Commissioner also warned against using the word passport alone to describe a vaccine verification. The word may mean something quite different than a two by three inch piece of paper, such as those issued by the Saskatchewan Health Authority. Vaccinating children is not a challenge for everyone Vaccine doses exceed 620,000, people 12 and up now qualified

