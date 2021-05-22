The BBC faces questions of integrity following Princess Diana’s report

LONDON The British broadcaster BBC, seen as a respected source of news and information worldwide, is facing questions at home about its integrity after a scathing report in its 1995 explosive interview with Princess Diana.

Justice Secretary Britains said on Friday that the government would review the rules governing the surveillance of the BBC after an investigation revealed that one of its journalists used fraudulent conduct to secure the interview and the corporation hid this misbehavior for 25 years.

Princes William and Harry, Diana’s sons, acquitted the BBC late Thursday, saying there was a direct link between the interview and the death of their mothers in a car accident two years later as she and an escort were being chased by paparazzi.

The interview on the Panorama program came under renewed scrutiny after Diana’s brother Charles Spencer complained that journalist Martin Bashir used false documents and other dishonest tactics to persuade Diana to give the interview. As a result, the BBC commissioned an investigation by retired Judge John Dyson, who on Thursday released an over 127-page report on his findings.

It was not just the decision of a reporter or a production team, there were decisions made further in the chain for the behavior of these individuals that have now been proven, according to Lord Dyson, to be unfounded and wrong, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland told BBC And for this reason, the government has a responsibility to look very carefully to see if the BBC governance needs reform in light of these devastating findings.

The BBC, founded in 1922, is the Britains national broadcaster, publicly funded but editorially independent. The rules governing its operations are set out in a royal statute that requires the corporation to be impartial, to act in the public interest, and to be open, transparent, and accountable. A mid-term review of the BBC governance is scheduled to begin next year.

Even before the Dyson report, the BBC was under pressure from some members of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons’ Conservative Party who believe the broadcaster has a liberal bias. Johnson said he was concerned about the findings and hoped the broadcaster would make sure nothing like that ever happens again. ”

At the heart of the scandal were documents made to look like bank statements, falsely suggesting that members of Diana’s inner circle were being paid to spy on her.

Spencer claimed that Bashir used the documents to gain his trust in order for Spencer to introduce the journalist to Diana. He also claimed that Bashir invented stories about the royal family to strengthen Diana’s belief that there was a conspiracy against her.

When graphic designer Matt Wiessler, who had been commissioned by Bashir to create mocking documents, saw the program, he immediately made the connection between his commission and the interview. He brought his concerns to the BBC management, but he has long claimed they made him a sacrificial goat.

He said there is a culture within the BBC that “little people” do not need to be addressed. His business weakened after the BBC listed him in office.

“Only under duress can we get a kind of forgiveness and a kind of gratitude,” he told the BBC.

Amid protests after the report, the BBC’s director general, Tim Davie, said the broadcaster should have made greater efforts to reach the end of what happened at the time and be more transparent about what it knew. “

But the BBC also insisted it had tightened rules that make it possible to highlight failures.

There has been a radical change over the last 25 years. “We now have a comprehensive and industry-leading signaling scheme that provides clear and independent ways to raise concerns and, if necessary, direct access for whistleblowers to a non-executive director on the BBC board.” said the BBC.This is very different from the past.

In the interview, a big spoon for Bashir, Diana said very well that there were three of us in this marriage referring to her husband Prince Charles’s relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Her candid confession about her failed marriage was watched by millions and sent shockwaves through the British monarchy.

Bashir went on to build a successful career on both sides of the Atlantic. He conducted another bomb interview with Michael Jackson in 2003 for ITV and worked for both ABC and MSNBC.

He returned to the BBC in 2016 as editor of Religion. James Harding, the director of BBC News at the time Bashir was re-hired, apologized and said that the responsibility for the journalist’s return lies with me.

Bashir, who resigned this month citing ill health, apologized for forging documents. But he said he had no influence on the personal choice by Princess Diana to attend the interview. ”

The impact of the interview lives on. Prince William, 38, said the interview had created a false narrative about Diana that needed to be corrected by the BBC and news organizations.

It is my view that the deceptive way of conducting the interview substantially influenced what my mother said, he said in a broadcast statement. The interview was a major contribution to the deterioration of my parents relationship and has since hurt countless others.

William also criticized the BBC’s miserable inability to investigate complaints about the program.

What saddens me most is that if the BBC had properly investigated the complaints and concerns raised for the first time in 1995, my mother would have known she was cheated, he said. She was failed not only by a rogue reporter, but by leaders at the BBC, who looked the other way rather than asking tough questions.