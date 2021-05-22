International
New Texas law could trigger lawsuits alleging illegal abortions after Sept. 1
SAN ANTONIO The new abortion law signed by Gov. Greg Abbott this week not only prohibits abortion after a fetal heartbeat is heard in the abdomen, but also provides a remedy for those who oppose an illegally performed abortion. A first-of-its-kind approach, placing compliance with abortion law in the hands of citizens who, starting Sept. 1, will be able to sue anyone who allows an illegal abortion to occur in Texas.
This expansion of abortion boundaries appeals to supporters of the right to life, who say their fight to overthrow Roe vs Wade is not over, but this is a good first step at the state level. Those who fight for abortion rights feel the opposite. But both say their approach saves lives.
Clarisa Lopez, political director of the Texas Freedom Network, says low-income women and women of color will be hurt first, as only those with the means to travel to other states will be able to complete a pregnancy after about six weeks.
If you have the resources, you will find a way. But if you do not have it, you are stuck and you are forced to take matters into your own hands or be forced to have a pregnancy you do not want, Lopez said.
Lopez says abortion is essential health care and without it, people will die.
Rebecca Parma, Texas Senior Legislative Fellow, rightly disagrees.
It will save thousands of lives in Texas. So they were really excited, she said.
The Texas Right to Life wants to ultimately see illegal abortion from the moment a young person is created to the moment of conception.
Provisions is the first unique provision of its kind that offers private citizens the right to sue abortion providers and those who helped perform an abortion outside the fetal heart rate criteria that has added a twist to the differences between the two groups.
He places family members who knew an abortion was happening after a fetal heartbeat was discovered – as well as doctors, clinics and rape crisis counselors – on the line of legal fire. They can all be open to litigation filed by private citizens, and if they lose the case, they will be forced to pay at least $ 10,000 and attorney fees.
The punishment for which the punishment is intended is the abortionist, the person who performs the abortion and not the woman who is trying to have an abortion or has an abortion, Parma noted.
On the contrary, Lopez said, Clinics, nurses, doctors, friends and relatives of people who may have requested an abortion, this opens them up to insensitive harassment processes and is an attempt to destroy them financially.
Lopez said she thinks after a year of closing courts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this new type of lawsuit could further block the judicial system.
Importers It is important to note that the new fetal heart rate law does not take effect immediately. Currently, abortion in Texas is legal until the 20th week. The new law would begin on September 1st. Parma says any subsequent litigation under the new law could be subject to all standard rules and codes of justice, including unwanted litigation criteria.
The big point of friction is where this battle will take place now. Because implementation is different, with the state no longer in charge of compliance – and it is removed from the state and placed in the hands of private citizens – this complicates the abortion industry’s ability to present the kinds of challenges it would normally face. to rise.
But Texas Right to Life says it is moving forward with efforts to select public policymakers who are more passionate about abortion rights advocates and relying on lawyers and litigants who are currently considering every legal option to ensure the law the new one will not be approved in September. 1.
Down Syndrome abortion bans get withdrawn after court ruling
Copyright 2021 by KSAT – All rights reserved.
