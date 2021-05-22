The positivity rate drops below 5% for the first time since April 6 | Delhi News





New Delhi: The positivity rate in the capital dropped below 5% for the first time since April 6, with 3,009 new Covid-19 cases registered on Friday. This significant drop in the positivity rate comes exactly one month after Delhi saw May 22, the peak of the current wave of 36.24%.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said there was a marked downward trend in Covid cases. We have dropped significantly from 28,000 cases to around 3,000, therefore, this is a hopeful sign. The positivity rate is now below 5%, Jain told reporters. However, we can not afford complacency and must pursue appropriate behavior for Covid, by all means, he said.

In the last 24 hours, 63,190 tests were performed, including 45,685 RT-PCR tests and 17,505 Rapid Antigen Tests, with a positivity rate of 4.76%. While April 6 was the last time the positivity rate was lower than 5% to 4.93%, Friday’s positivity rate is the lowest since April 4 when 4,033 new cases were reported with a positivity rate of 4, 64%.

This is the fifth day in a row that the daily update has remained below 5,000. The last time Delhi saw a smaller number of Covid-19 cases in a single day was on April 1 with 2,790 new cases and a positivity rate of 3.57%.

The number of Covid-19 casualties remained high at 252, bringing the number to 22,831 and a death rate of 1.62%. May has already seen 6,684 people undergoing the disease, the highest in a single month.

The number of patients cured by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours is more than double the number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours 7,288 and the number of active cases plunged to 35,683, compared to 40,214 on Wednesday. The number of active cases in Delhi has seen a drop of 64.2% from the highest value of all time, 99,725 reported on 28 April.

The number of Covid-19 patients recovering in isolation at home is currently 20,673, while 11,388 are admitted to hospitals.

Of the total 6,849 Covid ICU beds in Delhi, 1,830 were available as of 9pm on Friday, according to the Delhi government online panel Corona. This includes 434 free ICU beds with fans out of a total of 2,575.







