COVID-19: Recent Developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 21st





Here are the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday: Ontario to provide 2nd dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after temporary suspension Senior Ontario doctor says the province will now allow second doses of the Oxford-AstraZenecaCOVID-19 vaccine to be administered. Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief health officer, said the second dose will be administered to those who received their first dose between March 10 and 19. The story goes down the ad The shooting will begin to be administered the week of May 24, with informed consent. Williams said those who are eligible should contact the provider who administered their first dose to book their appointment. Read more: Ontario to provide 2nd dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after temporary suspension Ontario youth between 12 and 17 can start booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Sunday Young people in Ontario between the ages of 12 and 17 will have the right to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning, the Ford government. According to a statement issued Friday afternoon, appointments can be booked through provincial portal or through selected pharmacies as of 8 a.m. Opening of reservations came a week earlier than originally planned. However, to make an appointment, the young person must be 12 years old on the date of booking. The story goes down the ad For those not yet 12 years old by Sunday, the province said they can book their appointment for a later date through the provincial call center (1-833-943-3900) or directly through the public health units they have their booking system. Read more: Ontario youth between 12 and 17 can start booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Sunday Government of Ontario to allow outdoor visits to long-term care homes The Ontario government says it will begin allowing general visitors to long-term care homes in the effective province on Saturday. Trends Canadiens wins Game 1 over Maple Leafs; John Tavares managed to get away after hitting his head

Canada may extend travel ban to India, Pakistan as COVID-19 remains worrisome, feds say The news comes in response to the province announcing its phased reopening plan Thursday, reading a memo from the Ministry of Long-Term Care on Friday. “As you will have heard, yesterday the government released its Roadmap to reopen, a three-step plan to safely and prudently reopen the province and gradually lift public health measures,” the memorandum began. The story goes down the ad It goes on to say that on effective Saturday, general visitors can come to long-term care homes to see their loved ones for an outdoor visit. Read more: COVID-19: Ontario government to allow outdoor visits to long-term care homes Status of cases in GTA Ontario reported 1,890 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. From them: 469 were in Toronto

468 were in the Peel Region

165 were in the York Region

107 were in the Durham Region

70 were in the Halton Region Ontario reports 1,890 new COVID-19 cases as the province marks the highest daily vaccines of 158K Ontario is reporting 1,890 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The total province now stands at 518,980. The story goes down the ad The death toll in the province has risen to 8,579 while 27 more deaths were recorded. As of 8pm on Thursday, more than 7.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. This marks an increase of 158,524 vaccines in the last day, a new daily record for vaccinations. There are 495,757 people fully vaccinated with two doses. Read more: Ontario reports 1,890 new COVID-19 cases as the province marks the highest daily vaccines of 158K Disturbing variants in Ontario Officials have listed breakdown data for new VOCs (disturbing variants) discovered so far in the province which consist of B.1.1.7 (first discovered in the UK), B.1.351 (first discovered in South Africa), P .1 (first discovered in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no defined origin. VOC B.1.1.7 is currently the dominant type known in 115,799 cases of variants, which has increased by 1,230 since the previous day, 691 cases of B.1.351 variants which has increased by seven, and 2,142 cases of P.1 variant i which is increasing by 53. The story goes down the ad Cases, deaths and outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,768 reported deaths between residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of one death since yesterday. Thirteen virus-related deaths have been reported among staff. There are 34 actual blasts in the house, which has decreased by three from the day before. The Ministry also indicated that there are currently 53 active cases among long-term care residents 101 active cases among adult staff with one and unchanged, respectively, on the last day. NOTE: This page will be updated throughout the day. See link » <br />

