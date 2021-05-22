Cambridge graduate who wore a ‘Nazi’ mask and had instructions to imprison the bomb

A Cambridge graduate who shared racist hatred online and referred to going “to a party” before being discovered to have instructions on how to make a bomb has been jailed.

Oliver Bel was jailed for two years today, with a judge calling him “highly manipulative” and capable of “exploiting” his Asperger syndrome “when it suits him”.

The Manchester Crown Court heard how photos on the 24-year-old’s phone showed him wearing a “Nazi-type mask”, while messages in a WhatsApp conversation said “he killed everyone n ******”.

Police also found him behind anonymous posts on the far-right site on Iron Mars after he had already been warned of his behavior, reports Manchester Evening News.

He had purchased William Powell’s infamous ‘bomb making’ The Anarchist Cookbook online.

“The real concern in your case was that your behavior could have the effect of encouraging extreme-minded others to take an extreme course,” Judge Alan Conrad QC said.







(Image: GMP)



Bel refused to wear a face mask in accordance with the coronavirus rules at the start of his trial, but agreed after the judge said he could withdraw his condition and return him to custody.

He had said it was “his human right” not to wear a mask, and then claimed that wearing it would affect his health.

“The photos found on your phone showed you wearing a Nazi-type mask with a lot of happiness,” the judge said.

“All of this shows that you are an arrogant young man who was trying to establish his authority in court and believes he is superior to others.”

Bell, who graduated from Cambridge University’s Pembroke College after reading math, was found guilty of possessing a document containing useful information on terrorism after a trial.







(Image: MEN Media)



“Your statements were disgusting to all well-meaning people, as were the obscene messages you kept on your cell phone, a device you did not want the police to have, and fraudulently tried to hide it,” the judge said.

“I emphasize that I am not punishing you for your political views, which, however disgusting, were views that you have the right to hold, provided that the border for crime is not crossed.

“I observe, however, that it is deeply disappointing to see a young boy like you, blessed with high intelligence, whose heart is filled with so much hatred for all kinds of people who have done you no harm and who they pose no threat to you. “

Bel came to the attention of the Cambridge Counter-Terrorism Unit after his teacher reported anti-Semitic comments he posted online.

He had meetings with police under the Prevention program, but his behavior continued.







(Image: Sunday Mirror)



Police went to his home in Salford following Iron March posts.

In a post, Bel described Jews as “parasites” and said “extermination is the best option” for them.

During a search of the property, Bell told officers he had an anarchist cookbook containing instructions for making bombs.

It was revealed that he had been in contact with people with different opinions, including Alex Davies, the founder of the banned neo-Nazi group National Action.

At last month’s trial, Bel claimed he had the academic research document.

His lawyer Abigail Bright had called for Bel not to be spared from prison, but the judge said the case was too serious.

The court was told that the probation service found that he had a “complete lack of understanding” of the seriousness of his actions.

“Sadly the signs do not give any good sign for your rehabilitation,” Judge Conrad said.

Bel, from Eccles Old Road, received a two-year sentence, with an additional year on leave.

After the hearing, Chief Inspector Will Chatterton, North West Police Counter-Terrorism, said: “Although Bel pleaded not guilty to the charges, the evidence presented in court by the investigative team leads him to jail and I hope this shows the determination we have to eradicate this kind of extremely dangerous terrorist activity.

“We are committed to bringing to justice anyone who poses a threat to our communities, and I would urge the public to immediately report to us any concerns they have about suspicious behavior.

“Reporting will not destroy lives, but it can save them.”